Tickets On-Sale for Rocky Horror Picture Show Experience Returning to Greater Nevada Field in October

Reno, Nev. - Back by popular demand! The Rocky Horror Picture Show is returning to Greater Nevada field bigger and brighter than ever before for back-to-back nights, October 13-14, at 8:00 p.m.

Fans can do the time warp again with tickets starting at $9 and VIP section tickets at $18.

The interactive experience will include the renowned Bawdy Caste will be shadow-acting on stage during the movie.

Additionally, a costume contest along with Cuervo and Kraken drink specialty cocktails and tastings will be available.

A high-resolution LED video wall will be set up on the stage upstairs at Greater Nevada Field. The movies will also be shown on all screens and TV monitors in Good Hops and the 250 Lounge.

Tickets for Rocky Horror Picture Show at Greater Nevada Field are available at GreaterNevadaField.com.

