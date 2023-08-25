Crim Rises to the Top in Round Rock Win Over Salt Lake

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (31-18 | 75-48) took down the Salt Lake Bees (20-28 | 57-65) by a final score of 9-7 on Friday night at Dell Diamond.

Round Rock reliever RHP Yerry Rodriguez (3-0, 4.17) earned the win after allowing three runs, one of which was earned, on two hits in 2.0 innings. He walked one and struck out two. Salt Lake reliever RHP Gerardo Torres (3-4, 5.66) collected the loss after allowing two earned runs on two hits with one walk in his lone inning of work. Express LHP Jake Latz struck out the side and earned the save despite allowing two hits in his 1.0 inning on the mound.

Along the Train Tracks:

Salt Lake took a 1-0 lead in the first frame. A two-out double off the bat of 1B Kevin Padlo put a man in scoring position. 2B Michael Stefanic came up next and singled to start the scoring.

It was more two-out noise from the Bees in the second inning. LF Orlando Martinez ripped a double to keep the inning alive and CF Jared Oliva delivered another double that increased the lead to 2-0.

Round Rock SS Jonathan Ornelas tacked on the first run of the night for the E-Train in the bottom of the second. His solo shot to left field cut the Bees lead to 2-1.

The Bees offense tallied two more in the third inning. 1B Kevin Padlo singled before a walk was issued to 2B Michael Stefanic. A single from DH Livan Soto scored one run and advanced Stefanic to third base. C Zach Humphreys knocked in a run on a sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 4-1 for the visitors.

Round Rock trailed 4-3 thanks to DH Jordan Procyshen in the fourth inning. After a two-out walk for 2B Dio Arias, Procyshen drilled a two-run bomb to right field.

Arias came up with a clutch two-out double in the fifth inning as RF Sandro Fabian and LF Dustin Harris scored. Arias later scored as Salt Lake C Zach Humphreys dropped a pop fly that would have ended the frame and the E-Train took a 6-4 advantage.

The Express added one more in the sixth inning. With CF Elier Hernandez on second base, RF Sandro Fabian singled to right field and brought the lead to 7-4.

Salt Lake got right back in the game with a three-spot in the seventh inning. After loading the bases, DH Livan Soto singled to score one run. With the bases still juiced, a balk allowed another run to score. 3B Jack Lopez capped off the inning's scoring with a ground out and the game was tied at seven.

The E-Train rolled on for two more runs in the eighth inning. 1B Blaine Crim smacked a two-out, two-run homer to center field and Round Rock led 9-7. LHP Jake Latz tossed a scoreless ninth to secure the win.

E-Train Excerpts:

The Express scored all nine runs with two outs on Friday night. They went 8-for-17 with two doubles, three home runs, eight RBI and four walks with two outs.

Round Rock 1B Blaine Crim finished 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored. The righty is hitting .348 (30-86) with eight doubles, three home runs, 12 RBI, 15 runs scored, seven walks and 19 strikeouts in August.

E-Train 2B Dio Arias went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored. In his last seven games, Arias is hitting .458 (11-24) with three doubles, two homers, eight RBI, six runs scored, one walk and eight strikeouts.

Next up: The Express and Bees will play game five of the series on Saturday night from Dell Diamond with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. Filling the Blank Space on the mound will be Salt Lake LHP Jake Kalish (7-8, 6.99) against a Round Rock pitcher to be announced.

