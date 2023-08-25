Rainiers Cruise Past Aviators On Thursday

Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (65-58, 28-20) snapped a three-game skid on Thursday night, with a 5-1 win over the Las Vegas Aviators (63-59, 29-19). Tacoma has won 11 of 14 at home, with nine games remaining on this Cheney Stadium fortnight homestand (through September 3).

Las Vegas took the first lead for a third consecutive game; Tyler Soderstrom (2 H, BB) led off the second inning with a double, and scored on a two-out Conner Capel single.

The Rainiers would score the final five runs of the evening. A bases empty, two-out rally began in the fourth; Cooper Hummel walked before Robbie Tenerowicz, Riley Unroe (RBI) and Pedro Severino (RBI) rapped three straight singles. In the fifth, Zach DeLoach led off with his second double of the night, and scored after Ryan Bliss (bunt) and Taylor Trammell (fly) sacrificed him home.

Tommy Milone delivered a quality start for the home side on 90 pitches: 6.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K. The Rainiers have been victorious in 10 of his last 11 starts, and Tacoma is 14-4 when Milone pitches this season.

Tacoma sent eight batters to the plate in the seventh, scoring twice more. Severino (2 H) and Sam Haggerty (double) led off with base hits, later scoring on a Jake Scheiner bases loaded walk and a Hummel RBI single. Haggerty had a game-high three hits, and Scheiner's 93 RBI lead the Pacific Coast League.

A Rainiers' bullpen of Eduard Bazardo (0.2 IP, K), Stephen Kolek (1.1 IP, K) and Riley O'Brien (1.0 IP, K) eliminated any late drama, combining for three innings of shutout ball. Kolek has been scoreless in 11 consecutive appearances, and in 17 of his last 19 outings. He's allowed only two runs over his last 27.0 IP (0.67 ERA).

This weeklong series continues on Friday, with a 7:05 first pitch at Cheney Stadium. Lefty Logan Allen is lined up to pitch for Tacoma, opposite Las Vegas right-hander Joe Boyle, making his Triple-A debut.

