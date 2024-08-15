Sacramento Republic FC Blanks El Paso Locomotive FC

August 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Playing its second game in five days, Republic FC put in a dominant performance at home to earn a 2-0 win over El Paso Locomotive FC on Wednesday night. Sacramento put pressure on the West Texas squad from the opening whistle, and opened the scoring on a Kieran Philips game winner, from Nick Ross, in the 32nd minute. Another big moment came later in the match as Jared Timmer hit the back of the net for the first time as a pro.

Republic FC's first opportunity came in the 16th minute as Cristian Parano dribbled through four defenders before sending in a dangerous cross. Fresh off his first career brace, Nick Ross would have his first chance minutes later, controlling an Aldair Sanchez cross with a cheeky backheel-volley combination, but the shot would hit the woodwork.

Ross would challenge again after a big switch from Jack Gurr, taking on two defenders to put a shot on target, El Paso goalkeeper Jahmali Waite hit the ground quickly to deny the opportunity. As Republic FC continued to build pressure, the club found the opening score in the 32nd minute as Ross connected with Kieran Phillips up top. A defensive action by Conor Donovan set Ross up on the left flank and the Scotsman played a perfectly weighted ball behind the defense for Phillips to finish. The assist was Ross' sixth of the season, a new career high.

Ross looked to add a goal of his own on the other side of the half, but would be denied by the post twice. The 32-year-old finished the match with a game-best five shots.

Jared Timmer would put the exclamation on the night in the 86th minute with his first career goal. After Aldair Sanchez's cross was pushed away from goal, Trevor Amann closed in to tap the ball wide for Timmer to strike, sending the crowd and the Republic FC bench into a frenzy.

It was a dominant defensive performance for Mark Briggs' squad as the club held El Paso without a single shot on target all night. Making his third appearance, Jared Mazzola earned his first clean sheet in USL Championship - the club's 11th of the campaign.

With the three points, the club moves just four points back to New Mexico United, who played to a draw tonight.

Republic FC will now head into a 10-day break before hosting Western Conference rival San Antonio FC on August 24. Kickoff from Heart Health Park is at 8:00 p.m. and the night will feature two exciting activations: Brewfest for fans 21 and over and Sacramento State College Night. Ticket packages for both promotions are available now at SacRepublicFC.com/tickets. The match will also be broadcast live in English and Spanish on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on FOX40.com, through the FOX40 News mobile app, and on ESPN+.

Game Notes & Milestones

Jared Timmer scored his first career goal

Nick Ross recorded his 6th assist of the season, setting a new single-season career high

Jared Mazzola earned his first clean sheet in USL Championship - Republic FC leads the Western Conference with 11 shut outs

Sacramento Republic FC 2 - 0 El Paso Locomotive FC

USL Championship

Heart Health Park, Sacramento, California

August 14, 2024

Scoring Summary: SAC - Kieran Phillips (Nick Ross) 32', Jared Timmer (Trevor Amann) 86' ; ELP - None

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Aldair Sanchez (caution) 26', Chibi Ukaegbu (caution) 43', Jack Gurr (caution) 45'+, Conor Donovan (caution) 76'; ELP - Noah Dollenmayer (caution), 17', Robert Coronado (caution) 38', Bolu Akinyode (caution) 43', Amando Moreno (caution) 43', Eric Calvillo (caution) 73'

Sacramento Republic FC: Jared Mazzola, Conor Donovan (C), Jared Timmer, Chibi Ukaegbu, Aldair Sanchez, Jack Gurr (Lee Desmond 82'), Justin Portillo (Sebastian Herrera 82'), Luis Felipe (Blake Willey 89'), Nick Ross, Cristian Parano (Russell Cicerone 75'), Kieran Phillips (Trevor Amann 75')

Unused substitutes: Danny Vitiello, Rafael Jauregui, Da'vian Kimbrough

Stats: Shots: 20, Shots on Goal: 4, Saves: 0, Fouls: 21, Corner Kicks: 7, Offsides: 1

El Paso Locomotive FC: Jahmali Waite, Ricky Ruiz, Noah Dollenmayer, Brendan Craig, Lucas Stauffer (C), Wahab Ackwei, Robert Coronado, Bolu Akinyode (Tumi Moshobane 57'), Andy Cabrera, Eric Calvillo, Amando Moreno

Unused Substitutes: Ramon Pasquel, Miles Lyons, Nick Hinds, Stiven Rivas, Joaquin Rivas, Ricardo Zacarias

Stats: Shots: 4, Shots on Goal: 0, Saves: 2, Fouls: 17, Corner Kicks: 2, Offsides: 1

