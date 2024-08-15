Preview: Hounds vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks

August 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PITTSBURGH - The Hounds are heading into the home stretch of the season, and they begin the final 10 games with a home matchup against a first-time visitor to Pittsburgh, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks.

The Hounds are unbeaten in their past six matches, going 3-0-3 to take 12 out of a possible 18 points. While that has pulled the team back to within three points of the playoff positions in the Eastern Conference, the Hounds will likely need to keep up that points pace to finish the job, as Detroit, Loudoun and North Carolina - the teams immediately ahead of them in the standings - all having games in hand.

The team's defense has hit its stride over the past three matches. The Hounds are one of just three teams in the Championship allowing less than a goal per game, and they have not allowed a goal in the past 347 minutes, their longest such stretch of the season. Goalkeeper Eric Dick has three straight clean sheets to his name, earning him back-to-back bench spots on the league's Team of the Week, while center back Pat Hogan made the Team of the Week this week after recording 13 clearances against Detroit and San Antonio, his first two starts since returning from injury.

Colorado Springs will do its best to break down the Hounds' defensive efficiency with Ronaldo Damus leading the line with nine goals on the season. The Haitian striker is one of a handful of dangerous Caribbean players in the Colorado Springs side, along with Maalique Foster (four goals, four assists) and a longtime USL stalwart in midfield, former Robert Morris University star Speedy Williams.

As the last home match before kids return to school, Highmark Stadium will be a place to celebrate the end of summer with the second of the Hounds' postgame fireworks shows presented by Pittsburgh International Airport. That sky show spectacular will end the night, but fans are also encouraged to arrive early; the first 1,000 fans to enter the stadium received a limited edition Riverhounds Mural Jigsaw Puzzle, which depicts the 25th anniversary mural painted on the exterior wall of the pub at Highmark Stadium.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. for the puzzle giveaway, and the fun at Highmark Stadium begins with the Tailgate Zone opening at 5 p.m. featuring Big Lou's food truck selling cheesesteaks and wraps. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and at the Highmark Stadium Box Office.

Fans unable to make the match can tune in live on KDKA+ or stream the match through ESPN+. In addition to the live broadcast, KDKA+ will re-air the match Sunday at 1 p.m.

Match info

Riverhounds (6-9-9) vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks (9-9-4)

Date: Saturday, Aug. 17

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Highmark Stadium

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Odds: Hounds -125 / Draw +250 / Colorado Springs +280 (FanDuel)

TV: KDKA+

Streaming: ESPN+

Live statistics: USL Championship Match Center

Live updates: @RiverhoundsSC on Twitter

Match hashtags: #PITvCOS and #HOUNDTAHN

