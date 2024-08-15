Phoenix Rising Reveals Specialty License Plate

August 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







PHOENIX, Arizona - Phoenix Rising and the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division are pleased to introduce the Phoenix Rising specialty license plate, benefiting youth soccer throughout the region.

With the addition of the Phoenix Rising FC specialty plates, MVD now offers 104 options that can be viewed at azdot.gov/plates and ordered at azmvdnow.gov/plates.

"Specialty license plates offer a great way to customize a vehicle and show your proud support for one of these uniquely Arizona organizations," MVD Director Eric Jorgensen said. "MVD is pleased to offer the various plates that will have an impact for the organizations dedicated to improving Arizona and our communities."

Most specialty plates cost $25 each year. Of that amount, $17 goes to a designated charity or nonprofit group. During the fiscal year that ended June 30, sales of specialty plates contributed over $12 million for various causes and charities. The Phoenix Rising specialty plate is available to anyone, and contributions will provide soccer programs and services to boys and girls K-12 whose families have financial challenges.

"Our fans have been asking for a Phoenix Rising license plate for years, and we're thrilled to finally make this a reality. We involved our fans every step of the way to select the most popular plate while adhering to the state's guidelines," said Phoenix Rising President Bobby Dulle. "It's a fantastic way for our fans to show their Rising pride on the road and, best of all, every plate purchased will support our youth programs, helping to make the game more accessible for young players across our community."

Specialty plates are authorized by the Arizona Legislature and have been offered since 1989. Plate designs complete a review by ADOT and law enforcement. Personalization can be added for an additional $25 per year.

To view and order any specialty plate, visit azmvdnow.gov

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.