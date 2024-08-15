LouCity Transfers Shownumi to English Club Crawley Town

August 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC has agree to a transfer with Crawley Town FC sending forward Tola Showunmi to the EFL League One side, the clubs announced Thursday.

The 24-year-old London, England, native will return to his home country after making 10 appearances and scoring two goals in purple. Showunmi joins a growing list of LouCity players to complete a transfer out to Europe following Jonathan Gomez, Manny Perez and Josh Wynder.

"We are grateful for the time Tola spent here at Louisville City," said coach Danny Cruz. "He has been extremely valuable both on and off the field. His character is what I appreciated the most. Tola supported his teammates, pushed them to be better and wanted to win on a daily basis. Our belief is that his transfer will continue to show players that teams are watching our club, and that if you do the right things both on and off the field, it will put you in a position to push further in your career. We wish Tola nothing but the best in the future and look forward to watching him play in England."

A second-year pro, Showunmi arrived in Louisville this past offseason after spending his rookie season with Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, where he numbered four goals and three assists.

Crawley Town is on the move up, earning promotion this season to League One. In the third tier of English football Showunmi will face well-known clubs such as Bolton Wanderers, Charlton Athletic, Huddersfield Town and the popular Wrexham.

"My short time in Louisville was an amazing experience," Showunmi said. "I'm grateful for the players, staff and everyone attached to the club. Coming home to play in England has always been a goal of mine, and I'm looking forward to achieving it."

Showunmi made his move to the United States to attend Merrimack College in Massachusetts before transferring to the University of New Hampshire. There, he was named the United Soccer Coaches All-America Third Team and the America East Conference's Striker of the Year in 2021.

Showunmi was selected by Atlanta United in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft but opted to instead return to New Hampshire for a final collegiate season.

