Republic FC Unified Team Heads out for First-Ever Road Trip

August 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Republic FC's Special Olympics Unified Team has one home game under its belt, and is now gearing up for a big weekend as the squad takes to Southern California for its first-ever road trip. The squad will face off with its counterparts from MLS clubs LAFC on Saturday and LA Galaxy on Sunday.

Ahead of the trip, the team was recognized during halftime of the Republic FC match earlier this week, earning huge applause and plenty of cheers from thousands of fans.

When asked about game preparation, Team Captain Cameron Newton said, " It'll be a nice experience for everyone, and I feel like we're ready for this game. It feels like a rehearsal, but we're playing on a big stage, and we are ready." He continued, "I feel good. I feel ready as a team captain, and I will hopefully lead our team to two victories this weekend."

Now in its second season, the Unified Team will face new adventures over the weekend, including two new opponents, playing in unfamiliar stadiums, and some of the challenges that come with team travel.

United Head Coach Filip Handl added, " We've been working a lot on our tactics and coming together as a team, and what that's going to look like as we face some new opponents. We've played twice against the Earthquakes, so facing somebody new in a different stadium, and just giving our players the experience of what it's like to travel in a professional setting, and play a game."

"Everybody's really excited. We're going to be leaving super early in the morning on a bus to get down there, and two games in two days is quite the tall order, but I think the team's ready for it."

The Unified Team is in its second season and features 20 local athletes who wear the Republic FC crest and kit on the pitch just as the first-team players do. Unified sports join people with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team. It was inspired by a simple principle: training and playing together is a quick path to friendship and understanding. Republic FC's squad is coached by Filip Handl, the club's Manager of Soccer Programming and a longtime volunteer with Special Olympics Northern California. He's joined on the sidelines by Assistant Head Coaches Nick and Shelly Suarez and Joanna Pastor, each a veteran of serving Special Olympics programs across the region.

