San Antonio Spurs Announce Third Annual I-35 Series Games in Austin

AUSTIN - In addition to the full schedule release, the San Antonio Spurs today announced details for their third annual I-35 Series, presented by Alienware and Netspend, which will feature back-to-back home games at Moody Center in February. In the first game, the Silver and Black will host four-time Olympic gold medalist, two-time NBA champion, and UT Hall of Honor member, Kevin Durant, and the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 8:30 p.m. in a game that will be nationally televised on TNT. The Spurs will then take on the Detroit Pistons on Friday, Feb. 21 with tipoff at 7:30 p.m. This will be the first time since 2002 that the Spurs will play in the region during the annual Rodeo Road Trip.

We're thrilled by the response we've enjoyed in Austin the last two seasons, said Brandon James, Spurs senior vice president of strategic growth. We had high hopes when we decided to play regular season games in Austin and the results have far surpassed our expectations. The support and engagement we've felt in Moody Center and across the Austin community have been a positive indicator of purposeful and sustained engagement efforts. We're excited to continue to connect with our fans in Austin and across our region in meaningful ways during the 2024-25 season and into the future.

During the 2023-24 season, the Spurs set a Moody Center attendance record for a sporting event, entertaining 16,223 fans against the Denver Nuggets on March 15 after setting the previous attendance record (16,023) in the inaugural I-35 Series game against the Portland Trail Blazers on April 6, 2023.

Additional details and fan-facing programming for the 2024-25 I-35 Series will be announced at a later date.

The San Antonio Spurs open their 82-game regular season schedule in Dallas, facing the Mavericks on Oct. 24 on TNT, one of 21 national TV broadcasts the Spurs will enjoy during the 2024-25 campaign. In addition to playing two games in Austin, the Spurs will face the Indiana Pacers twice in Paris, France, playing on Jan. 23 and 25 at Accor Arena. The Spurs full schedule can be found at Spurs.com/Schedule.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for the I-35 Series will go on sale to the general public Friday, August 16 at 10 a.m., with Season Ticket Members receiving presale access at 2 p.m. today while Official Spurs Fan Club members will receive presale access at 3 p.m. Fans can take advantage of the I-35 Series Premium Package, which includes tickets to both I-35 Series games in premium seating, premium club access and a special Austin member event. Fans can text PREMIUM to (210) 444-5940 for more information. Moody Center loge boxes and suites are available for fans looking to elevate their gameday experience for one or both I-35 Series games and can be purchased by texting MOODYSUITE to (210) 444-5940.

For more information on the I-35 Series games, text SPURSGAMES to (210) 444-5940.

SPURS DIP & TIP POOL PARTY

The Spurs are set to host the first official Austin schedule release pool party on Sunday, Aug. 25 at the Swim Club at Downright Austin. For information on the event and how to attend, text POOLPARTY to (210) 444-5940.

