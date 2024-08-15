FC Tulsa Acquires Promising MLS Talent, Aaron Bibout, on Loan from LA Galaxy

August 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - FC Tulsa has acquired 6-foot-4 forward Aaron Bibout (pronounced - bee-BOOT) on loan from LA Galaxy of Major League Soccer, it was announced Thursday.

Bibout, age 19, joins head coach Mario Sanchez and FC Tulsa after starring on assignment with Ventura County FC of MLS NEXT Pro this season. Across 21 appearances (18 starts), Bibout ranked top 10 in multiple league striking categories, ranking eighth in goals (eight), second in shot attempts (55) and third in shots on target (25) during action. A player known for his imposing size, he also led the club with four assists.

He will wear jersey No. 29 for the club.

"We are looking forward to having Aaron join the team," Sanchez said. "He will bring a different dimension to our team with his size and athleticism. He will bring added depth and competition to the team.

"He has been scoring goals at a consistent level for Ventura County FC, and we anticipate he will continue to do so with us."

A native of Yaoundé, Cameroon, Bibout has made waves in the LA Galaxy organization, earning a multi-year contract in February with the MLS club after rising the ranks of MLS NEXT Pro. During the 2023 season, Bibout played 27 matches for its affiliate club, finishing the season with 14 goals and five assists before joining USL Championship side Detroit City FC on loan, where he made five appearances (one start) with the club.

He made his MLS debut with LA Galaxy on June 21, 2023, appearing in two matches with the club.

Bibout carved out an impressive youth career with the Kadji Sports Academy in Douala, Cameroon, and represented internationally as part of the nation's under-17 side in 2021.

The transaction is pending league and federation approval.

