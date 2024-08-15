Legion FC Opens New Training Facility with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The new Birmingham Legion FC training facility is open for business. That became official following a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the club on Thursday, signifying the beginning of a new state-of-the-art base of operations for many years to come.

"This project has truly been a labor of love," said Team President and General Manager Jay Heaps. "When it was finally finished, you really can sit back and see what was built and appreciate the collaboration of all these different groups to finish this. It's an exciting projected, but I'm really excited about what this can be for our team and our community going forward."

Legion FC is currently active in the process of identifying a partner to share in the naming rights for new facility. Construction was fully and privately funded by club ownership.

"We believe a lot in our soccer culture," said Legion FC coach Tom Soehn. "So when people see the infrastructure match the culture it not only draws more fan interest, but player interest as well. Now we're here and it gives you a home, which is important."

Located off of Hwy 280 at 1021 Dunnavant Valley Rd. in southeast Birmingham, north of Chelsea, the new facility was introduced to the public with the help from Shelby County Manager of Tourism and Events Kendall Williams, who said a few words before leading the countdown to the ribbon cutting. Legion FC fans were in attendance to show support, as were members from UAB Medicine.

In addition to the spacious locker rooms, gym that includes a weight room and turfed space, multiple meeting rooms, video rooms, staff offices and team dining/lounge area, the 9.000 sq. ft. complex also boasts a fully staffed UAB Medicine Physical Therapy clinic that will provide its top-notch services to the team, as well as to local residents.

"Having UAB in there is such a valuable part of this," explained Heaps. "To have a clinic that is open to the public allows for people to do their work next to while they are coming back from injury, it can really motivate weekend warriors and younger people to get to do it next to professional athletes."

In addition to the resources inside, the new facility also features five full-sized outdoor training fields that Legion FC has been using for the past three seasons. With new bleachers installed, the fields will also serve as a home for future Legion WFC and Legion FC II matches.

"This is a place that will help us improve as a team," said midfielder Dawson McCartney. "It definitely helps when you have a place that you can come in everyday, come in early and stay late and do all the stuff that helps a team become a championship team,"

The club looks to keep this week's celebrations going on Friday as it hosts Detroit City FC at Protective Stadium. Kick-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CT.

