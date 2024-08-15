FC Tulsa Leave New Mexico with One Point Secured

August 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

ALBUQUERQUE - After a six-goal affair, FC Tulsa extend their undefeated streak to six matches with 3-3 draw in New Mexico

FC Tulsa got off to a rough start in New Mexico, allowing a goal in the first three minutes of the contest. Forward Jacobo Reyes scored his second goal of the 2024 season off a ball from Midfielder Marco Micaletto and passed a diving Johan Peñaranda.

Defender Alexis Souahy scored his first goal of the night and second of the season just 12 minutes after New Mexico opened the scoring. Souahy had a header from a perfectly placed freekick sent in from just outside the 18-yard-box by Diogo Pacheco, earning him his third assist of the season.

After a foul inside the 18-yard-box by Owen Damm, the home side looked to regain the lead. In the 22nd minute, Forward Greg Hurst, stepped up and took the penalty kick, but July USL Championship Player of the Month, Johan Peñaranda, would easily deal with it and keep the score tied at one.

The two sides battled out for the remainder of the first half and looked to get back on the board to take the lead. In the 44th minute, Defender Alexis Souahy scored his second of the night coming again off a header, this time Midfielder Boubacar Diallo served the ball in for Souahy.

The fourth official indicated that there would be four minutes of added time but FC Tulsa only needed one to add to their lead. Diogo Pacheco sent a right footed shot to the back of the net for his fourth of the season. Pacheco's goal came after a New Mexico United defender attempted to clear the ball from the box, which Forward Stefan Stojanovic intercepted. Stojanovic connected with Pacheo on a short pass before Pacheco buried it.

Coming back from the break, both sides made two substitutions in hopes of getting fresh legs out on the pitch. Just four minutes after the second half began, half time substitution, Midfielder Harry Swartz, would cut the New Mexico deficit to one. The ball was served in by Forward Jacobo Reyes to Midfielder Marco Micaletto, which Johan Peñaranda blocked. Harry Swartz got a foot on the rebound and found the back of the net.

FC Tulsa played in their half of the field for a majority of the second half, struggling to clear the ball. New Mexico's third and final goal of the match, came in the 63rd minute from Midfielder Harry Swartz. Swartz nabbed the ball from Defender Owen Damm and took a right footed shot from outside the 18-yard-box.

New Mexico United looked to get the game-winning goal in the 87th minute as Forward Mukwelle Akale took a shot towards the upper left corner of the goal. The shot bounced off the crossbar to the feet of Harry Swartz, whose shot was then blocked by Defender Alexis Souahy before Goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda finally was able to capture the ball.

After 96 minutes, the full-time whistle blew ending the match in a 3-3 draw.

Goals:

3' NM - J. Reyes (A: M. Micaletto)

15' TUL - A. Souahy (A: D. Pacheco)

44' TUL - A. Souahy (A: B. Diallo)

49' NM - H. Swartz

63' TUL - H. Swartz

Cards:

8' TUL - B. Diallo

13' NM - M. Micaletto

43' NM - N. Houssou

68' TUL - M. Yosef

79' TUL - S. Stojanovic

79' NM - A. Tambakis

90+4' TUL - H. St Clair.

Lineups:

TUL: Johan Penaranda, Alexis Souahy, Boubacar Diallo, Andrew Booth, Edwin Laszo, Stefan Stojanovic, Bradley Bourgeois, Owen Damm, Harvey St Clair, Diogo Pacheco, Faysal Bettache (Subs Used: Blaine Ferri, Milo Yosef, Patrick Seagrist, Sebastian Sanchez)

NM: Alexander Tambakis, Christopher Gloster, Talen Maples, Anthony Herbert, Abdi Mohamed, Nicky Hernandez, Nanan Houssou, Marco Micaletto, Jacobo Reyes, Greg Hurst, Avionne Flanagan (Subs Used: Sergio Rivas, Mukwelle Akale, Zico Bailey, Daniel Bruce, Harry Swartz)

Up Next:

FC Tulsa is back in action on the road Saturday night against Memphis 901 FC. The team travels to Detroit City FC Saturday, August 24th before finally returning to ONEOK Field on Sunday, September 1st to face off against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. September 1st is Family night at ONEOK Field, and courtesy of our friends at Bank of Oklahoma, kids under 12 get in free with a paid adult (limit three kids per adult). For tickets visit, fctulsa.com/tickets.

