Rush Sign Alex Carlson, Weiland Parrish

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames announced on Thursday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that defenseman Alex Carlson and forward Weiland Parrish have each been signed to a contract. Additionally, forward Garrett Klotz has been placed on injured reserve.

Carlson joins the Rush from the SPHL and the Quad City Storm, where he has appeared in 24 games this season. He has recorded one goal and three assists during his time with the Storm. The fourth-year pro spent the entire 2021-22 season with the Iowa Heartlanders in the ECHL where he had one goal and 68 penalty minutes in 46 games played.

Parrish opened the season in the SPHL with the Pensacola Ice Flyers. He has played 23 games for Pensacola and has 10 goals and 19 assists. Parrish also played for Pensacola in the 2021-22 season, when he had 15 goals and 42 assists over 50 games and was named to the SPHL All-Rookie team. He has played one ECHL game this season with the Kalamazoo Wings.

Klotz lands on injured reserve having appeared in 15 games this season, recording no points and 39 penalty minutes.

The Rush begin a three-game road trip on Friday night in Tulsa against the Oilers. Puck drop at the BOK Center is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT.

ECHL Stories from January 12, 2023

