Rush Sign Alex Carlson, Weiland Parrish
January 12, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames announced on Thursday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that defenseman Alex Carlson and forward Weiland Parrish have each been signed to a contract. Additionally, forward Garrett Klotz has been placed on injured reserve.
Carlson joins the Rush from the SPHL and the Quad City Storm, where he has appeared in 24 games this season. He has recorded one goal and three assists during his time with the Storm. The fourth-year pro spent the entire 2021-22 season with the Iowa Heartlanders in the ECHL where he had one goal and 68 penalty minutes in 46 games played.
Parrish opened the season in the SPHL with the Pensacola Ice Flyers. He has played 23 games for Pensacola and has 10 goals and 19 assists. Parrish also played for Pensacola in the 2021-22 season, when he had 15 goals and 42 assists over 50 games and was named to the SPHL All-Rookie team. He has played one ECHL game this season with the Kalamazoo Wings.
Klotz lands on injured reserve having appeared in 15 games this season, recording no points and 39 penalty minutes.
The Rush begin a three-game road trip on Friday night in Tulsa against the Oilers. Puck drop at the BOK Center is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 12, 2023
- ECHL Transactions - January 12 - ECHL
- Rush Sign Alex Carlson, Weiland Parrish - Rapid City Rush
- Mavericks Sign Forward Alec Baer - Kansas City Mavericks
- MeiGray to Auction Jerseys, Pucks from 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Solar Bears Announce Game Date Change - Orlando Solar Bears
- A Heartbreaking Loss to the Solar Bears - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Sinclair, Lapid Help Cyclones Earn Point in Loss to Toledo - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Americans Beat Oilers 5-3 - Allen Americans
- Royals' Win Streak Snapped in 200th Meeting With Nailers - Reading Royals
- Two Power Play Goals End In A Walleye Road Victory Over Cincinnati - Toledo Walleye
- Oilers Fall in First Road Game of 2023 - Tulsa Oilers
- K-Wings Strike Early and Often, Down Komets on Road - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.