Sinclair, Lapid Help Cyclones Earn Point in Loss to Toledo

January 12, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Cincinnati, OH- Mark Sinclair's 25-save performance, coupled with a goal from birthday boy-Lee Lapid helped the Cyclones gain a standings point in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Toledo Walleye Wednesday night at Heritage Bank Center.

The Cyclones are 18-6-4-2 with 42 points and occupy second in the Central Division, sitting five points back of Indy for first. Toledo improves to 15-13-4-1 and remain in the division's fourth seed.

Toledo opened the scoring nine minutes into the first during a five-on-three power play. With Cody Caron and Arvin Atwal in the penalty box, Sam Craggs managed to slide in front of the crease on the two man, Walleye advantage, tucking the puck through Mark Sinclair's legs to give Toledo a 1-0 lead.

On his 25th birthday, Lee Lapid (6) scored the game-tying goal 3:52 into the second period. The rookie forward crashed John Lethemon's crease after collecting a cross-ice pass from Josh Passolt.

Neither team converted in the third period, meaning Cincinnati and Toledo would head past regulation for the third time in seven meetings. 1:57 into three-on-three, Patrick Polino was called for tripping, giving the Walleye its seventh power play of the game. On the man advantage, Trenton Bliss collected a pass from Brandon Hawkins for a shot that snuck through the legs of Sinclair for the 2-1 win 2:28 into overtime. Sinclair made a game-saving stop moments earlier on a breakaway against Kirill Tyutyayev and finished the night with 25 saves. Lethemon pick up the win making 25 stops on his side of the ice.

It's a battle of the best Friday night when the Cyclones play what will be their fourth game in five days, as the team hosts the Indy Fuel.

