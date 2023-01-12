Solar Bears Announce Game Date Change
January 12, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Solar Bears announced today that their home regular season game vs. Jacksonville Icemen originally schedule for Thursday, March 30 has been moved to Friday, March 31 at 7:00 p.m.
Tickets that have the original game date of March 30, 2023 will be honored on the new game date of March 31, 2023.
For ticket information, please contact the Orlando Solar Bears at clientservices@orlandosolarbearshockey.com OR for TicketMaster Buyers: please contact TicketMaster directly at (800) 653-8000.
