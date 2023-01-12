ECHL Transactions - January 12
January 12, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 12, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Atlanta:
Ian Mackey, F
Jacksonville:
Kyle Blaney, F
Savannah:
Brett Radford, F
South Carolina:
Tory McLean, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Norfolk:
Joe Murdaca, G from Orlando
Worcester:
Jordan Kaplan, F from Newfoundland
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Nick Rivera, F recalled by Utica
Delete Patrick Grasso, F loaned to Cleveland
Allen:
Add Chase Perry, G added to active roster (traded from Greenville)
Add Liam Finlay, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Dalton Gally, D placed on reserve
Delete Logan Flodell, G placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Delete Spencer Taylor, G released as EBUG
Greenville:
Add Lordanthony Grissom, D added to active roster (traded from Allen)
Iowa:
Add Bo Hanson, D activated from reserve
Delete Trey Phillips, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Delete Hunter Skinner, D recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers
Kansas City:
Add Alec Baer, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jake McLaughlin, D assigned by Coachella Valley (a.m.)
Delete John Schiavo, F/D placed on reserve
Delete Nick Pastujov, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/4)
Delete Nate Knoepke, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/24)
Maine:
Delete Sean Gulka, F suspended by team
Norfolk:
Add Billy Constantinou, D assigned by San Jose (AHL)
Delete Tomas Vomacka, G recalled to Milwaukee by Nashville
Rapid City:
Add Weiland Parrish, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Alex Carlson, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Garrett Klotz, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/8)
Savannah:
Add Brock Trotter, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Mike Ferraro, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Isaiah Saville, G activated from reserve
Delete Darian Skeoch, D placed on reserve
Delete Darion Hanson, G loaned to Cleveland
Wichita:
Delete Billy Constantinou, D recalled by San Jose (AHL) [1/11]
Worcester:
Delete Bobby Butler, F placed on reserve
Delete Blake Christensen, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/2)
