ECHL Transactions - January 12

January 12, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 12, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Ian Mackey, F

Jacksonville:

Kyle Blaney, F

Savannah:

Brett Radford, F

South Carolina:

Tory McLean, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Norfolk:

Joe Murdaca, G from Orlando

Worcester:

Jordan Kaplan, F from Newfoundland

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Nick Rivera, F recalled by Utica

Delete Patrick Grasso, F loaned to Cleveland

Allen:

Add Chase Perry, G added to active roster (traded from Greenville)

Add Liam Finlay, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Dalton Gally, D placed on reserve

Delete Logan Flodell, G placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Delete Spencer Taylor, G released as EBUG

Greenville:

Add Lordanthony Grissom, D added to active roster (traded from Allen)

Iowa:

Add Bo Hanson, D activated from reserve

Delete Trey Phillips, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Delete Hunter Skinner, D recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers

Kansas City:

Add Alec Baer, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jake McLaughlin, D assigned by Coachella Valley (a.m.)

Delete John Schiavo, F/D placed on reserve

Delete Nick Pastujov, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/4)

Delete Nate Knoepke, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/24)

Maine:

Delete Sean Gulka, F suspended by team

Norfolk:

Add Billy Constantinou, D assigned by San Jose (AHL)

Delete Tomas Vomacka, G recalled to Milwaukee by Nashville

Rapid City:

Add Weiland Parrish, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Alex Carlson, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Garrett Klotz, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/8)

Savannah:

Add Brock Trotter, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Mike Ferraro, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Isaiah Saville, G activated from reserve

Delete Darian Skeoch, D placed on reserve

Delete Darion Hanson, G loaned to Cleveland

Wichita:

Delete Billy Constantinou, D recalled by San Jose (AHL) [1/11]

Worcester:

Delete Bobby Butler, F placed on reserve

Delete Blake Christensen, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/2)

