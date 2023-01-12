Oilers Fall in First Road Game of 2023

ALLEN, Texas- The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, fell 5-3 to the Allen Americans on Wednesday night at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Kylor Wall deposited his first as an Oiler 29 seconds into the game, finishing a drop pass from Blake McLaughlin to take an early 1-0 Tulsa lead. Jackson Leppared knotted the affair at the 5:10 mark of the game, ramping an in-tight deflection. The Americans tallied their second of the period at the 12:54 mark, scoring on an awkward play that was reviewed, to take a 2-1 lead heading into the first intermission.

Jimmy Soper tied the game 2-2 3:33 into the second, shoving in a wraparound feed from Tyler Poulsen past Luke Peressini. The assist gives Poulsen two assists in each of his last three games against his former team. Jack Combs tapped in a trickle play 8:06 into the period, restoring the Americans' one-goal lead. Colton Hargrove guided a quasi-breakaway through Colten Ellis' five hole with 1:17 left in the second to make it 4-2.

Karl Boudrias notched his first goal as an Oiler with 38 seconds remaining, bringing the game 4-3 by wiring a wrister from the blue line during a six-on-five scenario. Hank Crone closed the game 5-3 with an empty-net tally.

The Oilers return to the BOK Center on Friday, Jan. 13 to host the Rapid City Rush at 7:05 p.m.

