MeiGray to Auction Jerseys, Pucks from 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL in association with MeiGray - the ECHL's Official Game-Worn Jersey Authentication Partner since 2000 - announced that fans will have the opportunity to purchase jerseys and pucks from the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Optima Health and Sentara Healthcare.

The jerseys worn by the ECHL Eastern Conference and Western Conference All-Stars during the round robin and semi-final/final games from the All-Star Classic will be available for bid in a three-week auction on MeiGrayAuctions.com starting Thursday, January 19.

In addition, game-used and goal-scoring pucks from the All-Star Classic, will be available for bid following the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Optima Health and Sentara Healthcare through MeiGrayAuctions.com.

"MeiGray is proud to continue its relationship with one of the premier development leagues in North America in conjunction with the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic," said Dave Meisel, MeiGray's Director of Special Projects. "We value these long-term relationships that we have built, and look forward to giving fans the ultimate assurance that they are purchasing authentic game-worn ECHL jerseys that are exactly as advertised."

The 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Optima Health and Sentara Healthcare will consist of a tournament featuring the ECHL All-Stars and the Norfolk Admirals, with an integrated skills competition with points counting towards each team's score. A player from each organization will participate on each of the teams for the All-Star Classic. Each team will also have a representative from the Premier Hockey Federation and Professional Women's Hockey Players Association. MeiGray is also the Official Game-Worn Jersey Authentication Partner of the Premier Hockey Federation.

The 15th class of the ECHL Hall of Fame will be officially inducted at a luncheon, presented by BFL CANADA and Sutton Special Risk, on Monday, January 16 at 12:00 p.m. at the Hilton Norfolk The Main, the Official Host Hotel of the 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic.

