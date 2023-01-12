Americans Beat Oilers 5-3
January 12, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, proud ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), beat the Tulsa Oilers on Wednesday night 5-3 ending their two-game losing streak in front of 1,776 at the Classic of Texoma Rink of Red.
After Tulsa scored 29 seconds into the game, the Americans responded with back-to-back goals to grab a 2-1 lead after the opening period. Jackson Leppard scored his third of the season at the 5:10 mark deflecting one past Oilers goalie Colton Ellis. Chad Butcher netted his first of the year at 12:54 of the opening frame assisted by Xavier Bernard and Jack Combs,
The Americans outscored Tulsa 2-1 in the second frame with goals from Jack Combs and Colton Hargrove to build a 4-2 lead. The Americans outshot Tulsa 31-17 through two periods of play.
Tulsa cut the lead to 4-3 scoring with the extra attacker with less than a minute to go, but the Americans led by Hank Crone's three-point night scored an empty netter to beat the Oilers 5-3.
The Americans outshot Tulsa 37-26 for the game. Allen had the only power play goal of the game going 1-for-3.
The team will travel to Wichita tomorrow and play the Wichita Thunder on Friday and Saturday at Intrust Bank Arena.
Postgame Quotes:
Chad Costello: "We started a little slow and then turned it on. We outplayed them most of the night. Our top players came to play and were rewarded."
Chase Perry: "I'm excited to join my new team. I was impressed watching them on the ice tonight. We have a lot of talent on our roster and I'm ready to help this team win."
Three Stars:
1. ALN - C. Hargrove
2. ALN - J. Combs
3. ALN - H. Crone
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 12, 2023
- Sinclair, Lapid Help Cyclones Earn Point in Loss to Toledo - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Americans Beat Oilers 5-3 - Allen Americans
- Royals' Win Streak Snapped in 200th Meeting With Nailers - Reading Royals
- Two Power Play Goals End In A Walleye Road Victory Over Cincinnati - Toledo Walleye
- Oilers Fall in First Road Game of 2023 - Tulsa Oilers
- K-Wings Strike Early and Often, Down Komets on Road - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.