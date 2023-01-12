Mavericks Sign Forward Alec Baer

KANSAS CITY, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced today the signing of forward Alec Baer.

Baer, 25, spent this season with the Peoria Rivermen of the SPHL. In 24 games with Peoria, Baer notched 14 goals and 18 assists for 32 points. He has 57 games of ECHL playing experience across three seasons with Rapid City, Maine and Newfoundland.

A St. Louis Park, Minn., native, Baer's 14 goals rank No. 2 in the SPHL this season.

Baer and the Mavericks hit the ice for games against the Iowa Heartlanders on Friday and Saturday nights before playing Rapid City on Monday prior to the ECHL All-Star break. Saturday night is the Mavericks Affiliation Night, with Mavericks players wearing specialty Seattle Kraken-themed jerseys.

