Mavericks Sign Forward Alec Baer
January 12, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
KANSAS CITY, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced today the signing of forward Alec Baer.
Baer, 25, spent this season with the Peoria Rivermen of the SPHL. In 24 games with Peoria, Baer notched 14 goals and 18 assists for 32 points. He has 57 games of ECHL playing experience across three seasons with Rapid City, Maine and Newfoundland.
A St. Louis Park, Minn., native, Baer's 14 goals rank No. 2 in the SPHL this season.
Baer and the Mavericks hit the ice for games against the Iowa Heartlanders on Friday and Saturday nights before playing Rapid City on Monday prior to the ECHL All-Star break. Saturday night is the Mavericks Affiliation Night, with Mavericks players wearing specialty Seattle Kraken-themed jerseys.
Great seats are still available for all Mavericks home games - visit kcmavericks.com, call or text 816-252-7825 to make sure you don't miss a minute of the action.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 12, 2023
- Mavericks Sign Forward Alec Baer - Kansas City Mavericks
- MeiGray to Auction Jerseys, Pucks from 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Solar Bears Announce Game Date Change - Orlando Solar Bears
- A Heartbreaking Loss to the Solar Bears - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Sinclair, Lapid Help Cyclones Earn Point in Loss to Toledo - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Americans Beat Oilers 5-3 - Allen Americans
- Royals' Win Streak Snapped in 200th Meeting With Nailers - Reading Royals
- Two Power Play Goals End In A Walleye Road Victory Over Cincinnati - Toledo Walleye
- Oilers Fall in First Road Game of 2023 - Tulsa Oilers
- K-Wings Strike Early and Often, Down Komets on Road - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- Mavericks Sign Forward Alec Baer
- Mavericks Forward Jeremy Mckenna Named to 2023 ECHL All-Star Team
- Mavericks Goaltender Shane Starrett Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week
- KC Mavericks Forward Jeremy Mckenna Named ECHL Player of the Week
- Kansas City Mavericks to Host Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game