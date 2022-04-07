Rush Settle for a Point in OT Loss at Greenville, 5-4

Rapid City Rush goaltender Lukas Parik vs. the Greenville Swamp Rabbits

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Rapid City Rush scored twice in the third period to force overtime but were eventually beaten in OT by the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 5-4, Thursday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Rapid City earned a point with the overtime loss and in doing so, saw its magic number to clinch a playoff spot drop to three.

With the Rush trailing, 4-2, in the third period, Logan Nelson carried the puck through center and fired a shot on the short side of John Lethemon. The puck trickled between his left pad and the post and snuck over the goal line, cutting the Greenville lead to 4-3.

Two minutes later, with the Rush shorthanded, Alec Butcher and Tyson Helgesen swarmed Lethemon with a flurry of chances. As Greenville failed to clear and Lethemon could not cover the puck, Helgesen eventually poked the puck from the top of the crease and through the legs of Lethemon, tying the game at four and eventually forcing overtime.

Greenville and Rapid City played an even game for over six minutes of overtime until the Swamp Rabbits eventually won it when Bradley Zimmer shook himself loose to the high slot. He fired a wrist shot past Lukas Parik for the game-winning goal.

The Swamp Rabbits jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period of a pair of goals from Anthony Rinaldi. Rapid City got on the board late in the first period as Kyle Rhodes found Brett Gravelle with space down the left wing for a snap shot that cut the deficit to 2-1.

After Greenville struck on an Ethan Somoza goal in the second, the Rush bounced back with Gravelle's second of the game, a rebound of a Gabe Chabot shot on the power play that made it 3-2.

The Swamp Rabbits took their 4-2 lead when Alex Ierullo struck just 45 seconds into the third period.

Gravelle had two goals, Helgesen's goal was his first as a pro and Calder Brroks recorded two assists in the OT loss.

Rapid City moved to 34-22-6-5 in the overtime loss while Greenville improved to 30-27-5-4. The Rush gained a point and their magic number to clinch a playoff spot dropped to three. Any combination of three points gained by the Rush or possible points lost by the Idaho Steelheads would give the Rush a berth in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The Rush and Swamp Rabbits will meet again on Friday night in Greenville. Puck drop at Bon Secours Wellness Arena is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. EDT.

