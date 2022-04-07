Everblades Seeking Photo Submissions Ahead of Pink in the Rink Night

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades will raise awareness for breast cancer research and celebrate survivors on the last home game of the regular season, Pink in the Rink Night presented by Radiology Regional, Saturday, April 16 as the Blades host the Atlanta Gladiators at 7:00 pm at Hertz Arena.

As part of the special night, the Everblades will play a tribute video during one of the intermissions that will include submitted photos of friends and loved ones that have battled cancer.

If you or a family member would like to submit a photo to be recognized during the slideshow on the Jumbotron, please send your pictures to frontdesk@floridaeverblades.com.

Submissions should include the name of the person(s) in the photo and an optional short note. Fans are welcome to submit multiple photos.

All photos should be as clear as possible and should not be a photo of a photo. If a Digital file of a photo is not available, fans should scan and email the photo. The largest possible file size is preferred. Photos should be in a .JPEG, .PNG, or .PDF file format and should be submitted by Wednesday, April 13 at 5:00 pm EST.

As part of Pink in the Rink Night, the Everblades will also don specialty themed jerseys that will be auctioned off following the game, with all proceeds benefitting the 4 Words Foundation. The jersey auction will be held through the DASH Auction App.

The fun starts with our Saturday Tailgate Party from 5:00 - 7:00 pm and live music performed by A Few Rough Edges. Saturday's game will also be fan appreciation night and feature giveaways all night long including the official team photo!

