Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Norfolk Admirals: April 7, 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (31-29-6-1 / .515) host the Norfolk Admirals (26-36-2-3 / .425) for the final time during the 2021-22 season tonight at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The Solar Bears dropped a 4-1 decision to Norfolk on Wednesday night.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Orlando is 3-3-1-0 against Norfolk this season in the eight-game regular season series.

Aaron Luchuk is set to play in his 100th game with the Solar Bears tonight. The reigning ECHL scoring champion has 109 points (44g-65a) in his tenure with Orlando, which ranks eighth in team history; with five more points can move as high as fifth on the franchise leaderboard.

The Solar Bears are 13-2-3-0 when scoring first on home ice.

Brad Barone is expected to start tonight for the Solar Bears, his first start since March 19 (3-2 loss at Florida); in that time, he has made two relief appearances; his next victory will tie Clint Windsor for the most wins by a Solar Bears goaltender in a single season.

Orlando is 13-3-4-1 in games decided by two or fewer goals on home ice.

Michael Brodzinski is eighth in league scoring among defensemen with 42 points; his next point will tie Cody Donaghey (43, 2018-19) for the club record for most points by a defenseman in a season.

Orlando is 6-for-29 (20.69%) on the power play against Norfolk.

Luke McInnis has six points (2g-4a) in seven games against the Admirals.

The win last night for Norfolk gives the Admirals six victories over their last eight games. Ryan Valentini, who scored twice on Wednesday, has 6g-2a over that stretch, and two game-winning goals.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return to action when they close out their regular season home schedule against the Jacksonville Icemen on Tuesday, April 12 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

