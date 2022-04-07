Americans Bounce Kansas City

April 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans leftw wing Colby McAuley celebrates his goal against the Kansas City Mavericks

(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich) Allen Americans leftw wing Colby McAuley celebrates his goal against the Kansas City Mavericks(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), defeated the Kansas City Mavericks on Wednesday night in front of a big crowd of 4,965 at CUTX Event Center.

Six goals scored in the second period. Three for each team. Jackson Leppard's second goal of the game at 16:39 of the second period gave the Americans a 5-4 lead. His 20th goal of the season was the eventual game winning goal for the Americans.

"We made some mistakes out there tonight, but we did enough to get the win," noted Americans forward Jackson Leppard, who had two goals and an assist to be named the number one star. "It wasn't pretty, but we got the win and moved back into a playoff spot. Those guys (Kansas City) are out of it, but they played hard. Give them credit."

Three-point games from Chad Butcher (3 assists), JD Dudek (1 goal and 2 assists), and Jackson Leppard (2 goals and 1 assists).

The two teams combined for 11 goals. The Americans extended their winning streak over Kansas City to five games. With the Utah Grizzlies 4-1 win over Idaho, the Americans jumped Idaho into third place in the Mountain Division.

The same two clubs battle it out on Friday night in Allen at 7:05 pm.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.