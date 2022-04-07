Steelheads Slip to Grizzlies, 4-1

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (35-30-3) fell in the opening game of their five-game stretch, 4-1, to the Utah Grizzlies (39-26-3) on Wednesday night from Idaho Central Arena in front of 5,190 fans, the 24th sellout of the season and the third on a mid-week game.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

The Grizzlies came out strong to start the game and were rewarded with a pair of goals in the opening period to jump out early, 2-0. Over the next two periods, the Steelheads worked further into the Grizzlies' possessive game and started to chip away for opportunities. However, the Grizzlies still earned one goal in each of the next two frames to balloon the lead to 4-0. The Steelheads snuffed out the shutout bid on a 2-on-1 thanks to forward Jack Becker (SH, 19:40 3rd) crashing the net, but the team still fell in the 4-1 result.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. UTA - Peyton Jones (Win, 31-32 saved)

2. UTA - Dakota Raabe (two assists)

3. UTA - Dylan Fitze (game-winner)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jack Becker (F) - first pro shorthanded goal

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- Jack Becker: Becker netted the lone goal of the night while also earning his first shorthanded goal of his career. Becker has three points in eight games this year.

- Ryan Dmowski: Dmowski picked up an assist for the second-straight game and now has points in seven of 10 games with the team (9-8-17).

CATCH OF THE DAY

Despite the result on Wednesday, the Steelheads are still entrenched in a heated battle between five teams for all four positions in the postseason. The Steelheads slipped to fifth place for the first time this season but still have a way to not only clinch the playoffs but also climb to earn home ice advantage in at least the first round. All five teams changed positions in the process of Wednesday's games with the Grizzlies taking back first place thanks, in part, to an idle Rapid City team. Allen leapt to third place over Tulsa after the Oilers earned the spot during the morning set of games. All five teams have between four and six games left this season.

ATTENDANCE: 5,190 (24th sellout)

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads and Grizzlies continue their weekend series on Friday, Apr. 8 at 7:10 p.m. at Idaho Central Arena. Tickets are available by going to idahosteelheads.com or by calling 331-TIXS. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 95.3 The Ticket as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & FloHockey.tv.

