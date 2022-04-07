Thunder Signs Blueliner McDougall to ATO

April 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers, American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced the signing of defenseman Josh McDougall to an amateur tryout agreement.

McDougall, 23, turns pro after playing the last four seasons at Mercyhurst University. A native of Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, the 5-foot-10, 187-pound defenseman joins his college teammate Steven Ipri, who was also recently signed.

In 130 career games for the Lakers, he notched 50 points (8g, 42a). He was named to the AHA All-Rookie team in 2018-19 after tallying 13 points (2g, 11a) in 38 games. He also was honored as an alternate captain during his junior and senior campaigns. He was chosen as the 2019-20 Mercyhurst Defenseman of the Year.

Prior to heading to Mercyhurst, he played two years in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League for the Nipawin Hawks. In 2016-17, he was named to the SJHL All-Rookie Team after recording 30 points (8g, 22a) in 53 games. McDougall was selected as the SJHL Best Defenseman after racking up 74 points (17g, 57a) in 2017-18, which led all defenseman in scoring. He helped lead the Hawks to the SJHL Title that same season.

Wichita heads to the BOK Center on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. to face the Tulsa Oilers for the final time this season.

Join us for our final two games of the season-series against heated rival, Allen. On Saturday, April 9, we are celebrating Hockey is For Everyone. Get two premium tickets and a rainbow Thunder pennant for $40 ($75 value) by using code PACK or through the Thunder office. The team will be wearing a special Hockey is for Everyone uniform that will be auctioned online on the DASH Auction platform.

Team Photo Night is Sunday, April 10. The first 1,000 fans get a complimentary team photo, courtesy of Dick's Sporting Goods, Novacare. BG Products and Butler Community College.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m.

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.