ECHL Transactions - April 7
April 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, April 7, 2022:
Atlanta:
Delete Kamerin Nault, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/28)
Fort Wayne:
Add Darien Kielb, D returned from loan to Laval
Delete Darien Kielb, D placed on reserve
Delete Marcus McIvor, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/2)
Greenville:
Add Mark Hartig, G added as EBUG
Add Christian Kasastul, D returned from loan to Ontario
Add Nikita Pavlychev, F assigned by Ontario
Delete Bradley Lalonde, D placed on reserve
Delete Anthony Beauchamp, F placed on reserve
Delete Quin Foreman, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/2)
Delete Chase Zieky, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/28)
Kansas City:
Delete Koletrane Wilson, D recalled by Stockton
Newfoundland:
Add Jordan Escott, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Marc Johnstone, F returned from loan to Toronto (AHL)
Orlando:
Add Dmitri Semykin, D activated from reserve
Delete Chris Harpur, D placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Delete Brad Arvanitis, G suspended by team, removed from roster
South Carolina:
Add Dan Willett, D signed contract, transferred from ATO
Wichita:
Add Josh McDougall, D signed ATO, added to active roster
Delete Josh McDougall, D placed on reserve
Delete Billy Exell, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/26)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 7, 2022
- ECHL Transactions - April 7 - ECHL
- Thunder Signs Blueliner McDougall to ATO - Wichita Thunder
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Norfolk Admirals: April 7, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Notes: at Greenville - Rapid City Rush
- Everblades Seeking Photo Submissions Ahead of Pink in the Rink Night - Florida Everblades
- Icemen Fall 3-2, But Clinch a Playoff Spot - Jacksonville Icemen
- Steelheads Slip to Grizzlies, 4-1 - Idaho Steelheads
- Bajkov, Conley Lead Royals over Thunder at Home - Reading Royals
- Many Grizz Contribute to 4-1 Road Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Bounce Kansas City - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.