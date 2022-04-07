ECHL Transactions - April 7

April 7, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, April 7, 2022:

Atlanta:

Delete Kamerin Nault, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/28)

Fort Wayne:

Add Darien Kielb, D returned from loan to Laval

Delete Darien Kielb, D placed on reserve

Delete Marcus McIvor, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/2)

Greenville:

Add Mark Hartig, G added as EBUG

Add Christian Kasastul, D returned from loan to Ontario

Add Nikita Pavlychev, F assigned by Ontario

Delete Bradley Lalonde, D placed on reserve

Delete Anthony Beauchamp, F placed on reserve

Delete Quin Foreman, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/2)

Delete Chase Zieky, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/28)

Kansas City:

Delete Koletrane Wilson, D recalled by Stockton

Newfoundland:

Add Jordan Escott, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Marc Johnstone, F returned from loan to Toronto (AHL)

Orlando:

Add Dmitri Semykin, D activated from reserve

Delete Chris Harpur, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Delete Brad Arvanitis, G suspended by team, removed from roster

South Carolina:

Add Dan Willett, D signed contract, transferred from ATO

Wichita:

Add Josh McDougall, D signed ATO, added to active roster

Delete Josh McDougall, D placed on reserve

Delete Billy Exell, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/26)

ECHL Stories from April 7, 2022

