Zimmer Strikes in Overtime, Rabbits Down Rush 5-4

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Max Zimmer's overtime goal lifted the Greenville Swamp Rabbits over the Rapid City Rush, 5-4, on Thursday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Greenville wasted little time taking the opening lead, as Anthony Rinaldi scored his 11th of the season, sliding a loose puck into the Rapid City net at 2:35. Rinaldi, doubled his scoring total and the Rabbits lead at 10:03, firing the puck into the back of the net after a Rush turnover. Rapid City cut the deficit in half at 17:22, as Brett Gravelle sniped his 24th of the season from the fast break.

In the second period, Ethan Somoza continued his blistering start to his career, scoring his second of the season at the 3:08. After Greenville took a minor penalty late in the frame, the Rush, again, cut the Swamp Rabbits lead down to a single goal, as Gravelle popped his second of the game into the net.

The Swamp Rabbits scored another early-period goal, this time at 0:45 of the third period, as Alex Ierullo scored his first of his career in his first ECHL game to give the Swamp Rabbits the 4-2 lead. At the 14:19 mark, Rapid City's Logan Nelson squeaked the puck into the net, before Tyson Helgeson tied the game for the Rush with a goal at 16:16 to force overtime.

In the overtime period, Max Zimmer scored his eighth game-winning goal of the season at 6:35 to capture the 5-4 victory in front of the home crowd.

With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 30-27-5-4, while the Rush fall to 34-22-6-5.

The Swamp Rabbits and the Rush rematch on First Responders Night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Friday night at 7:05 p.m.

