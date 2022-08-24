Rush Bring Back Quinn Wichers

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush announced on Wednesday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that defenseman Quinn Wichers has been signed to a contract and will rejoin the Rush for the 2022-23 season.

"I'm extremely excited to be back playing in Rapid City in front of the best fans in the league," Wichers said. "We have a great core of guys to help win a championship this year and I can't wait to get back and build off last season."

Wichers appeared in 43 games for the Rush during the 2021-22 campaign and recorded two goals, eight assists and a +3 plus/minus rating. He was called up to the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners five times throughout his rookie season, where he played in 16 combined games. He also skated in all 11 of the Rush's playoff games, registered four assists and was +3.

"Quinn had trust in our staff last summer to join us and help change the culture," Rush head coach and general manager Scott Burt said. "He is an endless worker that strives to be the best and build on his game and will be leaned on to bring a big presence to our back end in our quest to reach our goal."

Prior to joining the Rush, Wichers played four NCAA seasons at Mercyhurst University. He played in 118 games at Mercyhurst and recorded one goal, eight assists, and served as a team captain for his junior and senior seasons.

