Solar Bears Bring Back Braydon Barker

August 24, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has agreed to terms with forward Braydon Barker on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2022-23 season.

Barker, 25, played the entirety of his first professional season with the Solar Bears during the 2021-22 campaign. Initially signed by the team as a defenseman, Barker was converted to forward midway through the season, and finished his rookie year with eight points (3g-5a) in 50 games.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound blueliner played collegiate hockey for Concordia University Wisconsin, where he departed the Falcons program as the school's all-time leading scorer with 92 points (16g-76a) in 93 career games. Barker's 76 career assists are also a school record. Barker was twice named to the NCHA All-Conference Team (2017-18; 2020-21) and earned American Hockey Coaches Association All-American Second Team honors as a freshman.

The native of Red Deer, Alberta also played Junior A hockey for the Olds Grizzlys of the Alberta Junior Hockey League, producing 20 points (6g-14a) in 83 career games.

Orlando's preseason roster now includes the following players:

Forwards:

Braydon Barker

Matthew Barnaby

Tyler Bird

Luke Boka

Ross Olsson

Shawn Szydlowski

Defensemen:

Jimmy Mazza

Luke McInnis

Andrew McLean

Steven Oleksy

Goaltenders:

Brad Barone

Brandon Halverson

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.