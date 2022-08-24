Solar Bears Bring Back Braydon Barker
August 24, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has agreed to terms with forward Braydon Barker on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2022-23 season.
Barker, 25, played the entirety of his first professional season with the Solar Bears during the 2021-22 campaign. Initially signed by the team as a defenseman, Barker was converted to forward midway through the season, and finished his rookie year with eight points (3g-5a) in 50 games.
Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound blueliner played collegiate hockey for Concordia University Wisconsin, where he departed the Falcons program as the school's all-time leading scorer with 92 points (16g-76a) in 93 career games. Barker's 76 career assists are also a school record. Barker was twice named to the NCHA All-Conference Team (2017-18; 2020-21) and earned American Hockey Coaches Association All-American Second Team honors as a freshman.
The native of Red Deer, Alberta also played Junior A hockey for the Olds Grizzlys of the Alberta Junior Hockey League, producing 20 points (6g-14a) in 83 career games.
Orlando's preseason roster now includes the following players:
Forwards:
Braydon Barker
Matthew Barnaby
Tyler Bird
Luke Boka
Ross Olsson
Shawn Szydlowski
Defensemen:
Jimmy Mazza
Luke McInnis
Andrew McLean
Steven Oleksy
Goaltenders:
Brad Barone
Brandon Halverson
