All-Star Wyatt Ege Re-Signs with Cyclones

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones announced today that the team has re-signed defenseman Wyatt Ege for the 2022-23 ECHL season.

Ege, 27, is now the sixth returning defenseman from last year's Cyclones team. The Elk River, Minnesota native played in 63 regular season games for the 'Clones in what his first ECHL season, along with competing in all seven playoff games for Cincinnati.

"It was such a good time last year," said Ege. "We had a really good core group of guys and I talked with Coach Payner (Jason Payne) and Coach Bez (Alex Bezerra) this summer and it sounded like the right place for me to come back. We're hungry for more."

"Wyatt was an all-star for a reason," said Payne. "He's very smart with the puck and has that offensive upside to his game as well. He earned his all-star bid and he earned a couple of AHL call-ups last season. That's a testament to his body of work and I have no doubts that Wyatt will be even better for our team this year."

Wyatt Ege

Position: Defenseman

Drafted: Undrafted

Age: 27 (3/19/1995)

Born: Elk River, Minnesota

HT: 5'11" | WT: 176 lbs

Shoots: Right

- Scored seven goals and earned 28 points across 63 games with the Cyclones last season. Named to the 2021-22 ECHL All-Star Classic in Jacksonville.

- Called-up for a pair of three game stints in the AHL last year; once with Providence and once with Rochester. Earned his first AHL point (assist) on January 2nd while playing for the Americans against Hartford.

- Began professional playing career overseas in Slovakia for the 2020-21 season. Posted seven points in 22 games with HK Nitra.

- Ohio State University graduate, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Family Resource Management.

- Named an Ohio Scholar Athlete all four years of college and an Academic All-Big Ten Selection in three of four years.

- Won a Big Ten regular season championship in 2019.

- Played 59 junior hockey games in each the USHL and NAHL. Won an NAHL Robertson Cup with Fairbanks in 2014.

