Worcester Railers Sign Rookie Forwards Rigali, Quinlivan, and Bross for 2022-23 Season

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager and Head Coach Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman announced today that the club has signed rookie forwards Zack Bross, Brian Rigali, and Jack Quinlivan to ECHL contracts for the 2022-23 season.

Rigali, 25, recently completed his fifth season of college hockey this past year at American International College (AIC), registering 26 points (12G, 14A) in 32 games helping lead the team to an American Hockey Association (AHA) regular and tournament championship. Prior to his graduate transfer season with the Yellow Jackets, the 5-foot-8, 185lb forward spent four years at the University of Connecticut from 2017-21 accumulating 34 points (16G, 18A) in 121 games. The Libertyville, IL native played two seasons in the USHL for the Sioux City Musketeers from 2015-17 totaling 43 points (15G, 28A) in 95 games after spending the 2014-15 season in the NAHL with the Springfield Jr. Blues tallying 22 points (8G, 14A) in 58 games.

"Brian is coming off of a very successful final season at AIC," said Lavallee-Smotherman. "His incredible work ethic, great attitude, and high skill level will be a wonderful addition to our locker room."

Quinlivan, 26, joins the Railers after serving as the captain at the University of Maine for the last two seasons. The Shrewsbury, MA native played five seasons for the Black Bears from 2016-22 totaling 15 points (4G, 11A) in 123 games. The 6-foot, 188lb forward played one season with the Boston Jr. Bruins in the USPHL Premier during 2016-17 registering 34 points (16G, 18A) in 43 games. Quinlivan played four seasons of high school hockey at Shrewsbury High School from 2011-15, serving as team captain during his senior season.

"Jack is a natural leader and works incredibly hard in every aspect of the game; there is a reason Maine made him a three-year captain," said Lavallee-Smotherman. "There are levels to Jack's game that we have yet to see, and I am excited to help him reach that potential."

Bross, 26, spent last season serving as the captain at Long Island University totaling nine points (4G, 5A) in 31 games. The 6-foot, 195lb forward, was a member of the inaugural season of LIU hockey during the 2020-21 campaign registering six points (4G, 2A) in 11 games. The native of St. Louis, MO spent his first three seasons of college hockey at UMass-Boston from 2017-20 amassing 88 points (26G, 62A) in 77 games. Bross was named New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) Rookie of the Year during the 2017-18 season logging 41 points (8G, 33A) in 27 games. One season later he was named to the NEHC Third Team All-Conference. Prior to college hockey, he played two seasons in the NAHL for the Minot Minotauros from 2015-17 accumulating 71 points (27G, 44A) in 118 games.

"Zack plays a strong power forward game and has an extremely high compete- level," said Lavallee-Smotherman. "Everyone who describes Zack says he is a beast to play against and I am excited he is joining the team."

The Railers have announced 10 players officially signed for the 2022-23 season as Zack Bross, Brian Rigali, and Jack Quinlivan join Blake Christensen, Brent Beaudoin, Jared Brandt, Noah Delmas, Nolan Vesey, Myles McGurty, and Liam Coughlin as the 10 signees. More announcements are expected over the next few weeks.

