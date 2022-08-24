Ghost Pirates Add Defenseman Tristan Thompson

SAVANNAH, GA - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Tristan Thompson for the 2022-2023 season.

Thompson, 25, joins the Ghost Pirates after an impressive rookie campaign last season with Rapid City. Thompson recorded 26 points (4g, 22a) in 48 games played with the Rush last year.

"We are excited for the opportunity to add Tristan Thompson to our team", said Ghost Pirates Head Coach Rick Bennett. "He bolsters our defensive unit and made an immediate impact in this league during his first pro season last year. We look forward to him elevating his game in his second season."

Prior to beginning his professional career, the 5-9, 190-pound defenseman totaled 62 points in four collegiate seasons at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks from 2016-2020. The Canmore, Alberta resident concluded his junior career in the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) with the Brooks Bandits posting 33 points (6g, 27a) in 33 contests.

Thompson was initially acquired via trade from the Rapid City Rush in exchange for future considerations earlier this month. Thompson now joins goaltender Darion Hanson as players who have agreed to terms with the Ghost Pirates for the 2022-23 season.

Ticket packages for the Inaugural Ghost Pirates season are now available. The home opener is set for Saturday, November 5 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Contact www.ghostpirateshockey.com for more information.

