Americans Sign New Affiliation

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today that in conjunction with the American Hockey League's Belleville Senators, the team has reached an affiliation agreement with ECHL's Allen Americans. The partnership has an initial duration of one season.

"The Americans' franchise carries a rich tradition of success," said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. "We're looking forward to contributing to it in a positive manner when we begin placing prospects in Allen in 2022-23."

"Chad Costello and his staff's tutelage will help our prospects prepare for the next level," said Senators assistant general manager and Belleville Senators' general manager Ryan Bowness. "Player development is one of our most important priorities. We're confident that placing prospects in Allen will be an asset to progression."

Originally founded in 2009 as a member of the Central Hockey League, the Americans have served as the ECHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks, Minnesota Wild and Seattle Kraken since entering the league in 2014. Upon becoming a full-time member of the ECHL, the Americans have claimed two Kelly Cups (2015, 2016) as league champions and have reached the postseason in six of the seven seasons in which they have competed.

"It's an incredible opportunity for us moving forward, '' said Americans Head Coach Chad Costello. "Personally, I look forward to learning as much as I can from their coaches and hockey staff, and I will take the development of their young prospects very seriously. This is a great partnership for Allen and our players. We, as an organization, are motivated and feel the future is bright."

"We are extremely honored to be working with two great organizations like the Ottawa Senators (NHL) and Belleville Senators (AHL)," noted Americans President of Hockey Operations Tommy Daniels. "The entire process ran very smoothly from day one. Ryan Bowness (Assistant General Manager), and Sean McCauley (Manager of Hockey Operations), were first-class in getting this agreement done. We can't wait until October to see this affiliation in action."

The Americans, who play their home games at Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen, begin their regular season on Oct. 21 at Tulsa. The home opener is Saturday, October 29th.

