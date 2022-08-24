Rob Lippolis Named Broadcaster and Director of Communications

August 24, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Devils, announced today that they have hired Rob Lippolis as the team's new Broadcaster and Director of Communications.

Rob joins the Thunder after spending last season with the Federal Prospects Hockey League's Binghamton Black Bears, where he was selected as Broadcaster of The Year. Lippolis also called games for the American Hockey League's Syracuse Crunch, Hershey Bears, and Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins during the 2021-22 season. Prior to that, the Windsor, NY native served as the play-by-play broadcaster for the AHL's Binghamton Devils from 2017 - 2021 and was part of the radio broadcast of the 2019 AHL All-Star Challenge. During the 2020-21 season, Lippolis was on the call for four National Hockey League games for the New Jersey Devils. Prior to joining the pro ranks, Lippolis was with the United States Hockey League's Omaha Lancers and North American Hockey League's Corpus Christi IceRays. He attended Oswego State University.

"We are thrilled to have Rob join our organization." stated Team President, Jeff Mead. "Rob has had success in all of his roles as a professional and comes highly recommended by the Devils organization. I know our fans will enjoy listening to the new voice of the Thunder."

Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call 518-480-3355 or visit ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.