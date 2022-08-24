Nailers Add Two Big Forwards

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce two more player signings for the upcoming season. Wheeling has signed forwards Cédric Paré and Justin Addamo.

Paré, 23, is entering his third professional season and second in the ECHL. Cédric began his pro career in 2020-21 with the Utah Grizzlies, and finished tied for third on the team in scoring with 17 goals, 23 assists, and 40 points in 67 games. The Lévis, Québec native then spent the entire 2021-22 campaign in the AHL with the Belleville Senators, as he collected four goals, six assists, and ten points in 41 games. Paré's teams have qualified for the playoffs in both seasons. Originally selected by the Boston Bruins in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Cédric played five seasons of junior hockey in the QMJHL with the Saint John Sea Dogs and Rimouski Océanic. Paré experienced the most team success in 2016-17, when the Sea Dogs captured the President's Cup as champions of the QMJHL. His best individual season was 2019-20, when he led Rimouski with 37 goals and finished second with 88 points. Cédric is Félix Paré's older brother, and this will be their first time playing together since 2015-16 with the Lévis Commandeurs.

"Cédric is a player who really solidifies our center position," said Nailers Head Coach Derek Army. "He is a big, mobile player, who can score and is strong on face-offs. He played all of last year in the AHL, so we are looking forward to him bringing that experience here, and being a great fit for our team, just as his brother is."

Addamo, 24, will make his pro debut this season, as he makes the jump after playing four years of college hockey. Justin was born in Clermont-Ferrand, France, and got his first taste of North American hockey in 2016-17, when he played the first of two seasons with the NAHL's Lone Star Brahmas and earned a Robertson Cup Championship. The 6-foot-6 forward then took his talents to Pittsburgh, as he attended Robert Morris University for the first three years of his collegiate career. Addamo produced 22 goals, 27 assists, and 49 points in 96 games with the Colonials. He then transferred to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), where he had a career year with 14 goals and 19 points with the Engineers. Justin has also had lots of opportunities to represent his country, as he played for Team France in World Junior Championships four years in a row. He earned a gold medal in 2015-16.

"Justin is a big power forward who scores a lot of his goals by taking pucks to the net, and is a physical player who is hard to play against," Army said. "He is familiar with this area from his time at RMU, and we are excited to see him at the pro level."

