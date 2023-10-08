Rush Announce Training Camp Roster
October 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Sunday the 2023 Training Camp Roster via a Heartland Health & Wellness Center Roster Adjustment. This season, training camp is brought to you by Shipwreck's Bar and Grill.
The roster currently holds 16 forwards, 10 defensemen, and three goaltenders.
Training camp begins on Monday, October 9 with the first ice session of camp starting at 10 a.m. All practices will be held at The Monument Ice Arena. Each practice during training camp is open to the public, with doors opening at 9:45 a.m.
This season's training camp roster is as follows:
FORWARDS
Riley Ginnell
Keltie Jeri-Leon
Rhett Kingston
Maurizio Colella
Logan Nelson
Blake Bennett
Jimmy Soper
Alex Aleardi
Weiland Parrish
Brett Gravelle
Keanu Yamamoto
Connor Bleackley
DEFENSEMEN
T.J. Fergus
Charles Martin
Tyson Helgesen
Carter Robertson
Zach Hoffman
Billy Roche
Alex Carlson
GOALTENDERS
Jason Pawloski
Matt Radomsky
Danny Battochio
