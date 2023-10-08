Rush Announce Training Camp Roster

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Sunday the 2023 Training Camp Roster via a Heartland Health & Wellness Center Roster Adjustment. This season, training camp is brought to you by Shipwreck's Bar and Grill.

The roster currently holds 16 forwards, 10 defensemen, and three goaltenders.

Training camp begins on Monday, October 9 with the first ice session of camp starting at 10 a.m. All practices will be held at The Monument Ice Arena. Each practice during training camp is open to the public, with doors opening at 9:45 a.m.

This season's training camp roster is as follows:

FORWARDS

Riley Ginnell

Keltie Jeri-Leon

Rhett Kingston

Maurizio Colella

Logan Nelson

Blake Bennett

Jimmy Soper

Alex Aleardi

Weiland Parrish

Brett Gravelle

Keanu Yamamoto

Connor Bleackley

DEFENSEMEN

T.J. Fergus

Charles Martin

Tyson Helgesen

Carter Robertson

Zach Hoffman

Billy Roche

Alex Carlson

GOALTENDERS

Jason Pawloski

Matt Radomsky

Danny Battochio

2023-24 season tickets and mini packs are on sale now! Opening night takes place on October 27 against the Kansas City Mavericks. Don't miss out on any of the action next season. Get your season tickets or mini packs by calling us at (605) 716-7825 or online at rapidcityrush.com!

