Railers Receive Seven Skaters from Bridgeport Training Camp

October 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager and Head Coach Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman announced today that the club has received seven skated from the Bridgeport Islanders' American Hockey League Training Camp

Anthony Callin, Zsombor Garat, Adam Goodsir, Blade Jenkins, Artyom Kulakov, Quinn Ryan, and Joey Cipollone, who is under an AHL contract with the Bridgeport Islanders, have all reported for the second day of Worcester Railers Training Camp.

The Worcester Railers continue training camp with two on-ice sessions today, Sunday October 8th at the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center at 2:30 p.m. & 4:10 p.m.

The Worcester Railers HC 2023-24 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 21st and Sun., Oct. 22nd vs. the Adirondack Thunder & Trois-Rivieres Lions. Season memberships, mini-plans, and group packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

