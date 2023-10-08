Ontario Reign Assign Three Players to Swamp Rabbits Training Camp

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Ontario Reign, AHL affiliate of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, announced today that the team has assigned three players, forward J.D. Greenway, defenseman Max Martin, and goaltender Ryan Bednard to the Swamp Rabbits' training camp roster.

Bednard, 26, appeared in 20 games for the Swamp Rabbits last season, posting an 11-8-1 during his second stint in Greenville following a trade from the Wheeling Nailers last December.

Martin, 24, appeared in 66 games in his first season in Greenville during the 2022-23 season. In his 66 contests, Martin led all Swamp Rabbits defensemen in scoring with 52 points (14g, 38a).

Greenway, 25, spent the 2022-23 season with the American Hockey League's Providence Bruins, appearing in 21 games and posting a pair of assists.

The additions bring the Swamp Rabbits training camp roster to 23 players (13 forwards, seven defensemen, and three goaltenders).

The Swamp Rabbits' training camp roster is as follows:

Goaltenders: Ryan Bednard, Matthew Caldwell, Luke Richardson

Defensemen: Ethan Cap, Max Coyle, LA Grissom, Joe Leahy, Mark Louis, Max Martin, Bobby Russell

Forwards: Anthony Beauchamp, Tanner Eberle, Ben Freeman, J.D. Greenway, Brett Kemp, Josh McKechney, Brannon McManus, Nick Prkusic, Jake Smith, Ethan Somoza, Carter Souch, Jordan Timmons, Colton Young

Greenville will play a preseason game against the Atlanta Gladiators at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Sunday, October 15 at 3 p.m. Tickets for the preseason tilt can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com.

The Swamp Rabbits will open the 2023-24 Season presented by Bon Secours on Saturday, October 21, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena against the Norfolk Admirals.

Swamp Rabbits Single-Game tickets, Full Season, and Half Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now at SwampRabbits.com or by calling (864) 674-7825.

