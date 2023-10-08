Ghost Pirates Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Roster

October 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, GA - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today the team's Training Camp Roster, presented by Dream Finders Homes.

The team's roster is comprised of two goaltenders, 10 defensemen and 12 forwards, not including five contracted players currently in American Hockey League (AHL) training camps. The following is a complete listing of Savannah's Training Camp Roster:

Goaltenders (2):

30 - Ryan Kenny***

31 - Nicholas Latinovich***

Defensemen (10):

2 - Carter Long

3 - Jake Hamilton

4- Adam Eby***

7 - Brandon Estes

8 - Elijah Vilio

12 - Nolan Valleau

26 - Tanner Vescio

37 - Scott Pedersen**

62 - John MacDonald**

76 - Darian Skeoch

Forwards (12):

6 - Mike Gelatt**

9 - Ryan Scarfo

13 - Daniel Winslow

14 - Brendan Soucie***

15 - Mike Ferraro

17 - Alex Gilmour

18 - Scott Kirton***

19 - Ross Armour

20 - Cole Stallard

21 - CJ Hayes

27 - Sebastian Vidmar

48 - Anthony Collins

Contracted Players Currently in AHL Camps (5):

10 - Brent Pedersen (F) - Henderson

22 - Logan Drevitch (F) - Henderson

32 - Michael Bullion (G) - Henderson

43 - Vincent Marleau (F) - Henderson

44 - Matt Ustaski*** (F) - Chicago

***Professional Try Out (PTO)

**Try Out

The Ghost Pirates will play two preseason games against the Jacksonville Icemen at the Community First Igloo on October 13 and 14. Both games are set for 7:00 p.m. Savannah opens the 2023-24 regular season against the Norfolk Admirals at Enmarket Arena on October 20 at 7:30 p.m. For more information, please contact info@ghostpirateshockey.com or call 912-49-HAUNT.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.