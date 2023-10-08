Ghost Pirates Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Roster
October 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, GA - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today the team's Training Camp Roster, presented by Dream Finders Homes.
The team's roster is comprised of two goaltenders, 10 defensemen and 12 forwards, not including five contracted players currently in American Hockey League (AHL) training camps. The following is a complete listing of Savannah's Training Camp Roster:
Goaltenders (2):
30 - Ryan Kenny***
31 - Nicholas Latinovich***
Defensemen (10):
2 - Carter Long
3 - Jake Hamilton
4- Adam Eby***
7 - Brandon Estes
8 - Elijah Vilio
12 - Nolan Valleau
26 - Tanner Vescio
37 - Scott Pedersen**
62 - John MacDonald**
76 - Darian Skeoch
Forwards (12):
6 - Mike Gelatt**
9 - Ryan Scarfo
13 - Daniel Winslow
14 - Brendan Soucie***
15 - Mike Ferraro
17 - Alex Gilmour
18 - Scott Kirton***
19 - Ross Armour
20 - Cole Stallard
21 - CJ Hayes
27 - Sebastian Vidmar
48 - Anthony Collins
Contracted Players Currently in AHL Camps (5):
10 - Brent Pedersen (F) - Henderson
22 - Logan Drevitch (F) - Henderson
32 - Michael Bullion (G) - Henderson
43 - Vincent Marleau (F) - Henderson
44 - Matt Ustaski*** (F) - Chicago
***Professional Try Out (PTO)
**Try Out
The Ghost Pirates will play two preseason games against the Jacksonville Icemen at the Community First Igloo on October 13 and 14. Both games are set for 7:00 p.m. Savannah opens the 2023-24 regular season against the Norfolk Admirals at Enmarket Arena on October 20 at 7:30 p.m. For more information, please contact info@ghostpirateshockey.com or call 912-49-HAUNT.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 8, 2023
- Ghost Pirates Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Roster - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Rush Announce Training Camp Roster - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Transactions - October 8 - ECHL
- Thunder Receives Five from Barracuda - Wichita Thunder
- K-Wings Loaned Six from AHL, Announce Training Camp Roster - Kalamazoo Wings
- Ontario Reign Assign Three Players to Swamp Rabbits Training Camp - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Railers Receive Seven Skaters from Bridgeport Training Camp - Worcester Railers HC
- Icemen Receive Seven Players from AHL Camps as Training Camp Opens Sunday - Jacksonville Icemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.