Icemen Receive Seven Players from AHL Camps as Training Camp Opens Sunday
October 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today the following roster transactions:
Forward Christopher Brown has been assigned to the Icemen by Rochester (AHL). Brown (pictured above) is under an AHL contract with the Americans this season. Brown served as the Icemen's Captain the past two seasons and led the team in scoring last season with 64 points.
In addition, forwards Luke Bignell, Chris Grando, Dominick Mersch, Garrett Van Wyhe and defenseman Julian Kislin have been released from their tryouts with Rochester and have been returned to the Icemen.
Goaltender Matt Vernon has been released from his tryout with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers and has been returned to Jacksonville.
The following is an updated listing of the Icemen's training camp roster following today's transactions:
Goaltenders
30 - Matt Vernon
31 - Joe Murdaca
Defensemen
3 - Jack Van Boekel
4 - Sean Leonard (PTO)
5 - Brandon Fortunato
7 - Connor Russell
12 - Julian Kislin
14 - Chays Ruddy
15 - Jacob Panetta
18 - Garret Cockerill
28 - Ivan Chukarov
Forwards
8 - Michael Turner
9 - Bailey Conger (PTO)
10 - Christopher Brown
11 - Victor Hadfield
13 - Chris Grando
19 - Matheson Iacopelli
21 - Easton Brodzinski
22 - Luke Bignell
23 - Justin Cmunt (TO)
25 - Dominick Mersch
26 - Nick Isaacson
29 - Craig Martin
39 - Steven Leonard
41 - Carson Mackinnon
45 - Logan Cockerill
51 - Garrett Van Wyhe
83 - Brendan Harris
*** PTO (Professional Tryout) TO (Tryout)
The Icemen will open their 2022 Training Camp presented by Campione Law on Sunday, October 8 at 10:30 a.m. at the Community First Igloo in the Publix Rink. All camp practices will take place at the Community First Igloo and are open to the public. The Icemen open the season at home on October 21, 2023 against the Florida Everblades at 7:00 p.m.
Jacksonville Icemen forward Christopher Brown
