ECHL Transactions - October 8

October 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, October 8, 2023:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Atlanta:

Zane Steeves, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Vinnie Purpura, G added to training camp roster

Add Ryan Orgel, D added to training camp roster

Add Bryce Martin, D added to training camp roster

Add Brandan Less, D added to training camp roster

Add Ryan Wheeler, D added to training camp roster

Add Matt Stief, D added to training camp roster

Add Devon Becker, D added to training camp roster

Add Tristan Thompson, D added to training camp roster

Add Ryan Smith, F added to training camp roster

Add Travis Broughman, F added to training camp roster

Add Grant Jozefek, F added to training camp roster

Add Yannick Turcotte, F added to training camp roster

Add Zach Walker, F added to training camp roster

Add Lucas Herrmann, F added to training camp roster

Add Jake Fletcher, F added to training camp roster

Add Shawn Weller, F added to training camp roster

Add Andy Willis, F added to training camp roster

Add Jamie Dorsey, D added to training camp roster

Add Conor Landrigan, F added to training camp roster

Add Matthew Petizian, G added to training camp roster

Add Jack Jeffers, F added to training camp roster

Add Alex Dicarlo, F added to training camp roster

Add Erik Middendorf, F assigned by Utica

Add Yushiroh Hirano, F assigned by Utica

Add Jace Isley, F assigned by Utica

Add Colin Felix, D assigned by Utica

Add Will MacKinnon, D assigned by Utica

Add Jeremy Brodeur, G assigned by Utica

Add Tyler Brennan, G assigned by New Jersey

Add Filip Engaras, F assigned by Utica

Add T.J. Friedmann, F assigned by Utica

Allen:

Add Chase Perry, G added to training camp roster

Add Kris Myllari, D added to training camp roster

Add Matt Brassard, D added to training camp roster

Add Ty Farmer, D added to training camp roster

Add Dalton Skelly, D added to training camp roster

Add Stanislav Demin, D added to training camp roster

Add Dalton Gally, D added to training camp roster

Add Colton Hargrove, F added to training camp roster

Add Jordan-Ty Fournier, F added to training camp roster

Add Liam Finlay, F added to training camp roster

Add Colby McAuley, F added to training camp roster

Add Chad Butcher, F added to training camp roster

Add Spencer Asuchak, F added to training camp roster

Add Andrew Durham, F added to training camp roster

Add Brandon Puricelli, F added to training camp roster

Add Matt Marcinew, F added to training camp roster

Add Zane Schartz, F added to training camp roster

Add Hunter Bersani, F added to training camp roster

Add Anthony D'Aloisio, G added to training camp roster

Add Ilnur Madiarov, F added to training camp roster

Add Zachary Currie, F added to training camp roster

Add Chad Lopez, F added to training camp roster

Atlanta:

Add Tyler Harmon, G added to training camp roster

Add Adam Samuelsson, D added to training camp roster

Add Gustavs Davis Grigals, G assigned by Milwaukee

Cincinnati:

Add Steven MacLean, D added to training camp roster

Add Nicholas Favaro, D added to training camp roster

Add Jalen Smereck, D added to training camp roster

Add Matt Cairns, D added to training camp roster

Add Billy Constantinou, D added to training camp roster

Add Malcolm Hayes, D added to training camp roster

Add Louie Caporusso, F added to training camp roster

Add Justin Vaive, F added to training camp roster

Add Adam Berg, F added to training camp roster

Add Lee Lapid, F added to training camp roster

Add Jake Bricknell, F added to training camp roster

Add James Hardie, F added to training camp roster

Add Patrick Polino, F added to training camp roster

Add Luka Burzan, F added to training camp roster

Add Michal Mrazik, F added to training camp roster

Add Zack Andrusiak, F added to training camp roster

Add Jake Goldowski, F added to training camp roster

Add Colton Kalezic, F added to training camp roster

Add Stephen Mundinger, G added to training camp roster

Add Mark Gordon, D added to training camp roster

Add Erik Atchison, F added to training camp roster

Add Julian Sime, G added to training camp roster

Add Olof Lindbom, G assigned by NY Rangers

Add Talyn Boyko, G assigned by NY Rangers

Add Seth Barton, D assigned by Hartford

Add Sahil Panwar, F assigned by Hartford

Add Matej Pekar, F assigned by Hartford

Add Cristiano DiGiacinto, F assigned by Hartford

Idaho:

Add Kaden Fulcher, G added to training camp roster

Add Matt Register, D added to training camp roster

Add Cody Haiskanen, D added to training camp roster

Add Nicholas Canade, D added to training camp roster

Add Patrick Kudla, D added to training camp roster

Add Seamus Donohue, D added to training camp roster

Add Shawn McBride, F added to training camp roster

Add A.J. White, F added to training camp roster

Add Zane Franklin, F added to training camp roster

Add William Knierim, F added to training camp roster

Add Ty Pelton-Byce, F added to training camp roster

Add Nick Nardella, F added to training camp roster

Add Demetrios Koumontzis, F added to training camp roster

Add Colton Kehler, F added to training camp roster

Add Wade Murphy, F added to training camp roster

Add Jack Becker, F added to training camp roster

Add Mark Rassell, F added to training camp roster

Add Jade Miller, F added to training camp roster

Add Daniel Hardie, F added to training camp roster

Add Aaron Aragon, F added to training camp roster

Add Cooper Jones, D added to training camp roster

Add Orca Wiesblatt, F added to training camp roster

Indy:

Add Zach Driscoll, G added to training camp roster

Add Cam Gray, G added to training camp roster

Add Trevor Zins, D added to training camp roster

Add Chris Cameron, D added to training camp roster

Add Luke McInnis, D added to training camp roster

Add Santino Centorame, D added to training camp roster

Add Kirill Chaika, D added to training camp roster

Add D.J. King, D added to training camp roster

Add Matus Spodniak, F added to training camp roster

Add Darby Llewellyn, F added to training camp roster

Add Andrew Bellant, F added to training camp roster

Add Chase Lang, F added to training camp roster

Add Luc Brown, F added to training camp roster

Add Sam Ruffin, F added to training camp roster

Add Brandon Schultz, F added to training camp roster

Add Jordan Martin, F added to training camp roster

Add Jon Martin, F added to training camp roster

Add Jordan Kaplan, F added to training camp roster

Add Cameron Hillis, F added to training camp roster

Add David Thomson, F added to training camp roster

Add John DeRoche, D/F added to training camp roster

Add Kyle Maksimovich, F assigned by Rockford

Delete Zach Vinnell, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Kalamazoo:

Add Jacob Nordqvist, D added to training camp roster

Norfolk:

Add Dereck Baribeau, G added to training camp roster

Add Ian White, D added to training camp roster

Add Josh McDougall, D added to training camp roster

Add Andrew McLean, D added to training camp roster

Add Carson Musser, D added to training camp roster

Add Josh Thrower, D added to training camp roster

Add Justin Allen, D added to training camp roster

Add Keegan Iverson, F added to training camp roster

Add Mathieu Roy, F added to training camp roster

Add Stepan Timofeyev, F added to training camp roster

Add Denis Smirnov, F added to training camp roster

Add Justin Young, F added to training camp roster

Add Nicolas Ouellet, F added to training camp roster

Add Brian Bowen, F added to training camp roster

Add Jordan Stallard, F added to training camp roster

Add Tyler Kobryn, F added to training camp roster

Add Max Milosek, G added to training camp roster

Add John Moncovich, F added to training camp roster

Add Brandon Osmundson, F added to training camp roster

Add Hunter Hall, F added to training camp roster

Add Justin Robidas, F assigned by Carolina

Add Blake Murray, F assigned by Carolina

Add Yaniv Perets, G assigned by Carolina

Add Griffin Mendel, D assigned by Carolina

Delete Gueorgui Feduolov, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Delete Jakov Novak, F ECHL playing rights traded to Trois-Rivières

Delete D.J. King, D traded to Indy

Orlando:

Add Ben Carroll, D added to training camp roster

Rapid City:

Add Jason Pawloski, G added to training camp roster

Add Charles Martin, D added to training camp roster

Add T.J. Fergus, D added to training camp roster

Add Tyson Helgesen, D added to training camp roster

Add Carter Robertson, D added to training camp roster

Add Zack Hoffman, D added to training camp roster

Add Billy Roche, D added to training camp roster

Add Alex Carlson, D added to training camp roster

Add Weiland Parrish, F added to training camp roster

Add Alex Aleardi, F added to training camp roster

Add Jimmy Soper, F added to training camp roster

Add Brett Gravelle, F added to training camp roster

Add Blake Bennett, F added to training camp roster

Add Logan Nelson, F added to training camp roster

Add Keanu Yamamoto, F added to training camp roster

Add Maurizio Colella, F added to training camp roster

Add Rhett Kingston, F added to training camp roster

Add Keltie Jeri-Leon, F added to training camp roster

Add Riley Ginnell, F added to training camp roster

Add Conner Bleackley, F added to training camp roster

Add Danny Battochio, G added to training camp roster

Add Matt Radomsky, G assigned by Calgary (AHL)

Savannah:

Add Darian Skeoch, D added to training camp roster

Add Elijah Vilio, D added to training camp roster

Add Tanner Vescio, D added to training camp roster

Add Brandon Estes, D added to training camp roster

Add Carter Long, D added to training camp roster

Add Nolan Valleau, D added to training camp roster

Add Jake Hamilton, D added to training camp roster

Add Mike Ferraro, F added to training camp roster

Add Ross Armour, F added to training camp roster

Add Anthony Collins, F added to training camp roster

Add Cole Stallard, F added to training camp roster

Add Ryan Scarfo, F added to training camp roster

Add C.J. Hayes, F added to training camp roster

Add Alex Gilmour, F added to training camp roster

Add Daniel Winslow, F added to training camp roster

Add Sebastian Vidmar, F added to training camp roster

Add Matt Ustaski, F added to training camp roster

Add Nicholas Latinovich, G added to training camp roster

Add Brendan Soucie, F added to training camp roster

Add Scott Kirton, F added to training camp roster

Add Adam Eby, D added to training camp roster

Add Ryan Kenny, G added to training camp roster

Add Mike Gelatt, F added to training camp roster

Add John MacDonald, D added to training camp roster

Add Scott Pedersen, D added to training camp roster

Toledo:

Add Rylan Parenteau, G added to training camp roster

Add Jake Willets, D added to training camp roster

Add Thomas Farrell, D added to training camp roster

Add Grant Gabriele, D added to training camp roster

Add Riley McCourt, D added to training camp roster

Add Adrien Beraldo, D added to training camp roster

Add Matt Anderson, D added to training camp roster

Add Will Cullen, D added to training camp roster

Add Brandon Hawkins, F added to training camp roster

Add Mitch Lewandowski, F added to training camp roster

Add Conlan Keenan, F added to training camp roster

Add Sam Craggs, F added to training camp roster

Add Brandon Kruse, F added to training camp roster

Add Carson Denomie, F added to training camp roster

Add Orrin Centazzo, F added to training camp roster

Add Kirill Tyutyayev, F added to training camp roster

Add Chase Gresock, F added to training camp roster

Add Patrick McGrath, F added to training camp roster

Add Sam Sternschein, F added to training camp roster

Add Matthew Doran, D added to training camp roster

Add Bair Gendunov, F added to training camp roster

Add Trenton Bliss, F assigned by Grand Rapids

Add Jan Bednar, G assigned by Grand Rapids

Add John Lethemon, G assigned by Detroit

Tulsa:

Add Rylan Toth, G added to training camp roster

Add Mike McKee, D added to training camp roster

Add Kylor Wall, D added to training camp roster

Add Andrew Jarvis, D added to training camp roster

Add Justin Bean, D added to training camp roster

Add Lincoln Erne, D added to training camp roster

Add Duggie Lagrone, D added to training camp roster

Add Karl Boudrias, D added to training camp roster

Add Jarod Hilderman, D added to training camp roster

Add Sacha Roy, D added to training camp roster

Add Tyler Poulsen, F added to training camp roster

Add Dante Zapata, F added to training camp roster

Add Kalvyn Watson, F added to training camp roster

Add Michael Farren, F added to training camp roster

Add Ryan Olsen, F added to training camp roster

Add Jimmy Lodge, F added to training camp roster

Add Kaden Elder, F added to training camp roster

Add Dante Sheriff, F added to training camp roster

Add Carson Focht, F added to training camp roster

Add Tag Bertuzzi, F added to training camp roster

Add Ivan Bondarenko, F added to training camp roster

Add Yaroslav Yevdokimov, F added to training camp roster

Add Reggie Millette, F added to training camp roster

Add Kishaun Gervais, F added to training camp roster

Add Riley MacRae, F added to training camp roster

Add Kyle Lane, G added to training camp roster

Add Davis Codd, F assigned by San Diego

Add Anthony Costantini, D assigned by San Diego

Add Kyle Crnkovic, F assigned by San Diego

Utah:

Add Kade Jensen, D added to training camp roster

Add Jacob Semik, D added to training camp roster

Add Bryan Yoon, D added to training camp roster

Add Cory Thomas, D added to training camp roster

Add Jordon Stone, D added to training camp roster

Add Keoni Texeira, D added to training camp roster

Add Dylan Stewart, F added to training camp roster

Add Tyler Penner, F added to training camp roster

Add Jared Power, F added to training camp roster

Add Dakota Raabe, F added to training camp roster

Add Dylan Fitze, F added to training camp roster

Add Mick Messner, F added to training camp roster

Add Cole Gallant, F added to training camp roster

Add Jordan Martel, F added to training camp roster

Add Kyle Betts, F added to training camp roster

Add Cameron Cook, F added to training camp roster

Add Dean Yakura, F added to training camp roster

Add Garrett Metcalf, G assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Add Josh Wesley, D assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Add Michael Underwood, D assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Add Kyle Mayhew, D assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Add Brandon Cutler, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Worcester:

Add Adam Goodsir, F added to training camp roster

Add Anthony Callin, F added to training camp roster

Add Artem Kulakov, D added to training camp roster

Add Blade Jenkins, F added to training camp roster

Add Quinn Ryan, F added to training camp roster

Add Zsombor Garat, D added to training camp roster

Add Joey Cipollone, F assigned by Bridgeport

