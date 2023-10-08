K-Wings Loaned Six from AHL, Announce Training Camp Roster

October 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Sunday that Abbotsford (AHL) has loaned five players, and Charlotte (AHL) has loaned one player, to the team.

The K-Wings have also announced their training camp roster below.

Abbotsford Loans

Forwards:

Josh Passolt, 27, is a 6-foot, 194-pound, Hayward, WI native who's entering his second professional season out of Western Michigan University. Last season, Passolt led all Cincinnati Cyclones rookies in goals and points scored (69 GP, 25g, 22a, 47 PTS, 18 PIM, +13). The forward also finished the season T-No.1 in ECHL rookie game-winning goals (6) and No. 1 in shorthanded points scored (5).

Cooper Walker, 21, is a 6-foot, 174-pound, Cambridge, ON native who's entering his rookie season after playing three seasons with the Guelph Storm (OHL). In 2022-23, while serving as the Storm's captain, Walker scored 51 points (66 GP, 21g, 30a, 21 PIM), improving on his previous season's production (15g, 20a, 18 PIM), while serving as the team's alternate captain.

Defensemen:

Derek Daschke, 25, is a 6-foot 2-inch, 194-pound, Troy, MI native who's continuing his rookie season after suiting up for the Toledo Walleye (1g, 6a, 8 PIM) in 10 games last season upon finishing his fifth-year senior campaign with the University of Minnisota-Duluth (37 GP, 2g, 14a, 6 PIM). Before transferring to the Bulldogs, Daschke played four seasons at Miami University (133 GP, 24g, 66a, 40 PIM) serving as team captain in 2021-22.

Michael Joyaux, 26, is a 5-foot 10-inch, 181-pound, Bloomingdale, IL native who's entering his second professional season after suiting up for Newfoundland (72 GP, 9g, 32a, 28 PIM, +11). Joyaux also earned an ECHL All-Rookie Team selection for his performance last season. Before turning pro in 2022-23, the forward played four seasons for Western Michigan University (120 GP, 16g, 81a, 88 PIM).

Goaltender:

Jonathan Lemieux, 22, is a 6-foot 1-inch, 185-pound, left-catching, Saint-Hyacinthe, QC native who's entering his rookie season. Last season, Lemieux played 21 games for Concordia University, sporting a 16-4-0 record with a 1.98 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage to go along with three shutouts.

Charlotte Loan

Defensemen:

Robert Calisti, 22, is a 5-foot 9-inch, 183-pound, Toronto, ON native who returns to Kalamazoo after finishing the season with the team in 2022-23 (15 GP, 2g, 8a, 4 PIM). Calisti was acquired via a trade with the Florida Everblades (42 GP, 10g, 12a, 24 PIM) last March.

Note: Abbotsford has released forwards Collin Adams, Brad Morrison and defenseman Chaz Reddekopp from their PTO agreement. These players have been added to Kalamazoo's training camp roster.

Kalamazoo Wings 2023-24 Training Camp Roster

Forwards (20)

Collin Adams, Nicholas Blachman, Erik Bradford, David Keefer, Ayden MacDonald, James McEwan, Rex Moe, Luke Morgan, Brad Morrison, Ted Nichol, Josh Passolt,Drake Pilon, Brent Raedeke, Brandon Saigeon, Jordan Seyfert, Aidan Spellacy (CLE), Tanner Sorenson, Justin Taylor, Cooper Walker, and Brandon Yeamans.

Defensemen (11)

Stephen Alvo, Robert Calisti, Derek Daschke, Connor Fedorek, Kurt Gosselin, Michael Joyaux, Jay Keranen, Jacob Nordqvist, Chaz Reddekopp, Collin Saccoman, and Connor Walters.

Goaltenders (4)

Trevor Babin, Mariah Fujimagari, Jonathan Lemieux, and Hunter Vorva.

Kalamazoo's 'Home Opener' kicks off the 2023-24 regular season on Saturday, October 21 versus Toledo Walleye at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.