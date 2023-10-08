Thunder Receives Five from Barracuda

October 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced this afternoon that Aaron Miller, Jason Pineo and Brayden Watts have been released from their tryout agreements with the Barracuda and returned to Wichita.

Additonally, the Barracuda have loaned goaltender Beck Warm and forward Bradley Marek to the Thunder.

Warm, 24, was signed to an AHL deal in the offseason with the Barracuda. A native of Whistler, British Columbia, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound netminder played the majority of last season with the Cincinnati Cyclones. He went 28-9-6 in 43 games, sporting a 3.01 goals-against average and .899 save percentage.

Over the last three seasons, he has appeared in 17 AHL games with the Chicago Wolves and Rochester Americans. He was 8-5-3 with a 2.96 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage.

Before turning pro, Warm spent parts of four years with the Western Hockey League's Edmonton Oil Kings and Tri-City Americans. In 2018-19, he led the league in saves (1,925) and shots faced (2,102).

Marek, 22, signed an AHL deal with the Barracuda this offseason. A native of Big Rapids, Michigan, the 6-foot-3, 212-pound forward played the last two seasons at Ferris State University (NCAA DI). He finished with 36 points (17g, 19a) in 72 career games. Last season, he was tied for first on the Bulldogs with three power play goals and third in points (17). As a freshman, he was named CCHA Rookie of the Year after tallying 19 points (10g, 9a).

Prior to his college career, he played parts of three seasons in the United States Hockey League with the Bloomington/ Central Illinois, Youngstown and Muskegon. In addition, he appeared in 31 games with the North American Hockey League's Springfield Jr. Blues.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.