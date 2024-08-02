Rudy's Two Blasts, Wiel's Go-Ahead Shot Highlight Big Comeback Win vs Ducks

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution avoided their potential first sweep all season on Thursday night, using a late power barrage to overtake the Long Island Ducks, 7-5 in the series finale at WellSpan Park to open the month of August.

York fell behind early as Aaron Antonini continued his haunting of Revs pitching this series, opening the scoring with a double in the second inning off of Zach Neff.

Neff faced the minimum over his next six batters, but a Frank Schwindel single was followed by an opposite field home run by Ryan McBroom that just snuck over the right field wall, spotting Long Island an early 3-0 cushion in the fourth.

David Washington led off the bottom of the fourth sneaking a double inside the right field line. Two batters later, Jacob Rhinesmith put the Revs on the board poking a single to center field.

An inning later, Donovan Casey blasted a solo shot to right center field against reliever Justin Alintoff, his second home run in as many nights, which brought York within a run at 3-2.

Tom Sutera relieved Neff in the sixth but lost his 11-inning scoreless streak when Scott Kelly snuck a solo home run over the Arch Nemesis, putting the Ducks up 4-2. Nick Heath added another solo homer in the seventh, just over the outstretched glove of Casey who leapt into the wall in left center as the spread grew to 5-2.

After a pair of solid innings from Alintoff on the mound, the Ducks went to reliever Mack Lemieux. Rudy Martin Jr greeted him in rude fashion, blasting a solo home run to right field, bringing the Revs within 5-3. After Washington singled, Rhinesmith tripled off the wall in right field to make it a one-run game at 5-4.

Righty Al Alburquerque was quickly thrust into the game in relief, and Zander Wiel greeted him with a go-ahead two-run home run over the Nemesis, the 80th of his Atlantic League career. After a four-spot, York led 6-5.

Martin Jr added some big insurance in the bottom of the eighth, blasting yet another solo homer to right which extended the Revs lead to 7-5.

Brett Schulze locked down the save as York has avoided being swept all season, taking the series finale.

The Revs embark on a six-game road swing with the first of three at Southern Maryland on Friday at 7:05 p.m. Revs righty Michael Horrell faces Daryl Thompson in the opener. York fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:45 p.m.

Notes: York snaps just its sixth losing streak all season at two games; their longest streak remains just three games (twice). The Revs once again sit at 30 games over .500 with a 58-28 record. Casey now has a league-leading 96 RBI, moving past Carlos Franco (2022) for fifth most in a season in club history, just 11 shy of the single season franchise record of 107 set by Chris Nowak in 2012. Aaron Holiday fired a 1-2-3 eighth for his 13th scoreless outing in 14 appearances with York. Schulze's save is his fifth in six tries. York came back from a pair of three-run deficits, returning the favor after Long Island pulled off a three-run comeback the night before. Martin Jr's two-homer game is the second of his pro career (6/23/18 with Idaho Falls); he also stole his league-leading and Revs record 58th base of the season in the first inning. The Revs stole four bases, moving ahead of the 2000 Newark Bears for fourth-most by one team in a season in league history, now with 238 on the year.

