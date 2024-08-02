Atlantic League Names July Players of the Month

(New York) - The Atlantic League today named Jackie Bradley, Jr. of the Long Island Ducks and Luis Castro of the Staten Island FerryHawks as its July Co-Players of the Month. In addition, Max Green of the Lancaster Stormers and Nick Horvath of the Gastonia Baseball Club share the honor as Co-Pitchers of the Month.

Bradley, Jr., an outfielder for the Ducks, posted the top batting average in the Atlantic League in July, hitting .500 with eight home runs and 20 RBI. Bradley was in the midst of the third-longest hitting streak in league history at 28 games when his contract was purchased by the New York Mets. Bradley, Jr. is currently with the Class AAA Syracuse Mets. As testimony to his performance, he is the first ALPB Player of the Month to be named in while not active in the league.

Sharing the honor with Bradley is Luis Castro, Staten Island's versatile infielder, who hit .420 with eight home runs and 20 RBI in July. Castro is the ALPB's top hitter for the season, batting .375 while splitting time between first base and second base for the FerryHawks.

Green, a left-handed starter, went 5-0 in July with a 2.93 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 30.2 innings. Green won all five of his starts for the Stormers in July, posting wins over High Point, Hagerstown and Long Island while claiming two victories against Staten Island. On the year, Green is 9-4 with a 4.57 ERA.

Horvath, a left-handed reliever for the Gastonia Baseball Club, allowed just three hits over 15.2 innings in July while striking out 18 and recording a miniscule 0.57 ERA. Most impressively, Horvath held opponents to a .064 batting average in July, allowing just three hits in 47 at-bats.

"As the season progresses, we see truly outstanding players performing at a very high level," said ALPB League President Rick White. "These four players stood out among a group of nominees who are all playing at the top of their game."

