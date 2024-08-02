Rockers Fal,l 5-3

August 2, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







CHARLESTON, W.Va. - The High Point Rockers dropped a 5-3 decision at Charleston on Friday night at GoMart Park. The Dirty Birds built a 5-1 lead over the first five innings then withstood a late High Point rally to hold on for the win.

The Dirty Birds took a 1-0 lead in the first off High Point starter Cam Bedrosian (L, 5-3) when Delino Deshields, Jr. drew a walk, moved to second on a walk to Joseph Rosa then scored on a single by Tillman Pugh. High Point knotted the game in the second when Trey Martin hit his first home run as a Rocker, his ninth round-tripper of the year after having been acquired from York.

Deshields drew another walk to lead off the third, moved to second on a wild pitch then scored on a double by Rosa. Charleston catcher Rusber Estrada hit a solo homer in the fourth to extend Charleston's lead to 3-1.

The Dirty Birds tallied twice in the fifth to push ahead 5-1. Pugh singled, stole second, and scored on a double by Jared Carr. Carr moved around to score on a single by Ervin.

Charleston starter Kevin Smith (W, 3-4) kept the Rockers in check, allowing only one hit through the first three innings. Michael Martinez, a Rockers veteran who joined the team on Friday, doubled in the fourth but was erased caught stealing.

The Rockers mounted a comeback in the eighth against reliever Joan Martinez. Aidan Brewer reached on an error and Brian Parreira also reached on an error, putting runners at first and third. D.J. Burt bounced out to short, allowing Brewer to score but Martinez was able to strike out Ben Aklinski and Connor Owings to end the threat.

Charleston's Ricardo Gomez, 47, came on in the ninth and walked Evan Edwards who moved to second on an infield out by Martinez. Brewer then singled to score Edwards to pull the Rockers to within a pair at 5-3 before Gomez retired Parreira on a fly ball to left for the final out.

Gomez extended his ALPB record for career appearances to 438 over his professional career that began in 1997.

The win moved Charleston into first place in the Atlantic League's South Division at 15-8, a half-gae ahead of the Rockers who are 15-9 in the second half. Gastonia remains in third at 14-10.

High Point and Charleston will play the second game of the three-game series on Saturday night at 6:35 p.m. at GoMart Park.

