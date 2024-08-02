Nick Horvath Named ALPB July Co-Pitcher of the Month

GASTONIA, N.C. - The Atlantic League announced on Friday that Gastonia left-handed pitcher Nick Horvath was named Co-Pitcher of the Month of July.

Horvath made 10 appearances for the Baseball Club in July, allowing just one run on three hits in 15.2 innings. His 0.57 ERA was the lowest for all Gastonia pitchers. The southpaw walked five batters and struck out 18 in the month, posting a 1-0 record. Opponents hit just .064 against Horvath.

The lefty reliever will share the award with Lancaster's Max Green.

Horvath was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles out of the University of Florida in 2018. The Jupiter, Florida native pitched in 10 games with Inland Empire, the Single-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, last season. With Inland Empire, Horvath posted a 2-0 record with a 3.10 ERA, walking four and striking out 19.

After starting this season with the Charleston Dirty Birds, Horvath has certainly been a difference-maker in the Gastonia bullpen. Through July, the southpaw made 13 appearances with the Club, going 2-0 with a 3.31 ERA. He has struck out 20 and walked eight.

