Jackie Bradley Jr. Named Atlantic League Co-Player of the Month

August 2, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball Clubs (ALPB) today announced the winners of its monthly awards for July 2024. Former Long Island Ducks outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. has been named the league's Co-Player of the Month along with Luis Castro of the Staten Island FerryHawks.

"Jackie was incredible at the plate and in the field during the month of July," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "He is tremendously deserving of this honor from the Atlantic league."

Bradley Jr. played 16 games in July and led the team in a host of offensive categories. He posted team-highs in batting average (.500), hits (33), home runs (8), total bases (63), on-base percentage (.577), slugging percentage (.955) and OPS (1.531). He also ranked second in doubles (6) and walks (12). The 11-year MLB veteran hit safely in all 16 games his played in July, totaling 13 multi-hit and five multi-RBI contests.

Thanks to his efforts, Bradley Jr. had his contract purchased by the New York Mets organization on July 23, becoming the ninth member of the 2024 Ducks to have his contract purchased by a Major League or foreign organization. He joined the Mets amid a 28-game hitting streak, the longest in Long Island Ducks history and just three games shy of equaling the longest in Atlantic League history. Additionally, he had reached base safely in 35 consecutive games, at the time the longest on-base streak in the league this season. During the 2024 season, the 34-year-old accrued a .400 batting average, 12 homers, 35 RBIs, 36 runs, 66 hits, 14 doubles, two triples, 23 walks and a 1.203 OPS in 40 games.

Bradley Jr. joins Frank Schwindel among Ducks players to receive Atlantic League monthly honors in 2024. Schwindel was named the league's Player of the Month for May after leading all qualified players with a .386 batting average and ranking second with a 1.139 OPS during the month. Lancaster's Max Green and Gastonia's Nick Horvath were named the Atlantic League's Co-Pitchers of the Month for July.

