Ducks Waddle off on Stormers in Sereis Opener

August 2, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, NY) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lancaster Stormers 7-6 on Friday evening in the opener of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The Ducks took a 3-0 lead in the bottom half of the first inning, highlighted by run-scoring singles from Zach Racusin and Alexis Pantoja against Stormers starting pitcher Max Green. Lancaster tied the game at three in the third by way of an RBI double from Gaige Howard a two-run home run to left field from Isan Diaz versus Long Island starter Wei-Yin Chen.

The Flock jumped back out in front 4-3 in the fifth on Racusin's leadoff four-bagger to left, but the visitors answered right back one half-inning later plating a pair for their first lead of the ballgame at 5-4 on a Joseph Carpenter solo blast and Howard RBI base hit and added an insurance run in the seventh for a 6-4 cushion on Carpenter's run-scoring single.

The Ducks tied the game at six in the last of the seventh without getting a hit as Racusin crossed the plate on a balk and JC Encarnacion drew a free pass with the bases loaded, one of five walks in the frame allowed by Stormers pitchers. Ivan Castillo's two-out infield single in the last of the ninth scored Nick Heath all the way from second base as Long Island collected their third waddle-off victory of the season and made it 11 consecutive series opening wins in the process going back to June 28th.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Chen allowed five runs on 11 hits (two home runs) across five and two-thirds innings pitched, walking one and striking out a season-best seven. Green tossed five innings, giving up four runs (one earned) on eight hits (one home run) in five innings of work, walking three and striking out two. Ramon Santos (4-1) earned the win after striking out the side in relief. Steffon Moore (1-3) suffered the loss, allowing one run on one hit in two-thirds of an inning, walking two and striking out one.

Racusin led the way at the plate with three hits, two RBIs, two runs scored and a walk.

The Ducks and Stormers continue their three-game series on Saturday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35. (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Following the game, all fans in attendance will be treated to a Fireworks Spectacular, present by PSEG Long Island. It's also a Long Island MacArthur Airport Lucky Seat Saturday! During the game, one lucky fan will win two round-trip tickets on Breeze Airways to any of their six non-stop destinations from MacArthur Airport. Left-hander Jimmy Robbins (6-3, 4.84) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Stormers right-hander Noah Bremer (8-5, 3.89).

Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball.

